10 new Emmertsen Road townhouse condos proposed

MOUNT PLEASANT — A developer is looking to build some high-end condominiums in Mount Pleasant.
Donald and Joan Cannestra, property owners and developers with Inspired Homes and Company, are hoping to redevelop their property at the 2200 block of North Emmertsen Road into multi-unit townhome condos.
The location of the development on Emmertsen Road is between Northwestern Avenue and Spring Street.
The developers are looking to rezone the 2.6-acre property from agriculture-urban housing to residential multi-family.
A public hearing on the development is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
The plans currently propose building five duplex-like structures and a cul-de-sac leading to the property off of Emmertsen Road. The estimated 10 units would cost between $275,000 and $325,000 each.
According to the developer’s proposed description of the project, the price range was aimed “to appeal to a wider market of buyers and help with the demand for ‘affordable’ housing in the community.”
According to the executive summary from the Village Plan Commission, each unit would include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one-half bathroom, and a two-car garage.
“The applicant has stated that the units would be for sale, and would be designed to meet the needs of potential new residents to Mount Pleasant looking for an entry point into the housing market,” the executive summary states. “The staff believes small developers with small projects are integral in addressing the housing shortage in eastern Racine County.”
The executive summary also stated the proposed development has the same density as neighboring lots on Spring Meadow Lane.
Currently, the property is assessed at $177,600 and, if the proposal is approved and the units are built, the appraisal value could increase to nearly $3 million.
Sam Schultz, community development director for Mount Pleasant, said village staff is recommending approval of the zoning change and does not recommend any conditions for the approval.
“Barring any tabling or anything from the Plan Commission, the Village Board would vote on it in early December,” Schultz said.
The Village Board is scheduled to meet Dec. 2.
Schultz said no designs for the buildings have been submitted to the village as of yet and the developers would have to come back to the village for site plan approval for the units.