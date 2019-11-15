10 new Emmertsen Road townhouse condos proposed

“The applicant has stated that the units would be for sale, and would be designed to meet the needs of potential new residents to Mount Pleasant looking for an entry point into the housing market,” the executive summary states. “The staff believes small developers with small projects are integral in addressing the housing shortage in eastern Racine County.”

The executive summary also stated the proposed development has the same density as neighboring lots on Spring Meadow Lane.

Currently, the property is assessed at $177,600 and, if the proposal is approved and the units are built, the appraisal value could increase to nearly $3 million.

Sam Schultz, community development director for Mount Pleasant, said village staff is recommending approval of the zoning change and does not recommend any conditions for the approval.

“Barring any tabling or anything from the Plan Commission, the Village Board would vote on it in early December,” Schultz said.

The Village Board is scheduled to meet Dec. 2.

Schultz said no designs for the buildings have been submitted to the village as of yet and the developers would have to come back to the village for site plan approval for the units.

