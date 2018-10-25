CALEDONIA — A new memorial fund has been set up for William “Bill” Martin and his late wife, Michelle Martin, who were involved a tragic accident while driving to Madison to visit their son last weekend.
The family had set up an online fundraising account with GoFundMe. However, they are now using Educators Credit Union because this account will not have a percentage of the donations taken, as GoFundMe does.
The family said Bill Martin’s injuries will impact the rest of his life and require lifelong care. This fund was started to help cover his long-term care and treatments. To donate to the new account, stop at any Educators Credit Union branch location and inform the teller you'd wish to make a donation to the Martin Memorial Fund.
The accident occurred at about 10:37 a.m. on Saturday in the 9800 block of Four Mile Road when the Martins were driving to Madison to visit their son. High winds knocked over a large tree which fell on their vehicle. Michelle was killed; Bill, who was a teacher at Horlick High School, was critically injured and remains hospitalized. He was still in critical condition at Froedtert Memorial Hospital of Wauwatosa as of noon Thursday.
Because of Bill Martin’s condition, funeral arrangements were still pending as of Thursday afternoon.