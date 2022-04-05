New Echo Lake panel tours lakeshore to visualize new possibilities for the future

BURLINGTON — A new approach by city leaders to examining the future of Echo Lake started Tuesday with a guided tour of the troubled manmade lake.

Members of the newly appointed Echo Lake Master Plan Steering Committee began their work by walking along the lakeshore and envisioning the potential for either saving the lake or redeveloping the site.

By summer, the group hopes to formulate competing plans to present to the Burlington City Council — and possibly to voters for a public referendum on the issue.

Appointed by Mayor Jeannie Hefty, the nine-member volunteer panel includes a mix of appointees who favor removing the lake and others who want to preserve it. City staff and consultants guiding the discussion urged committee members Tuesday to set aside their personal preferences and to embrace the assignment of devising blueprints for both scenarios.

“It’s going to be multiple options throughout the process,” consultant Chris Silewski told the group.

Whether the lake is maintained or drained and replaced by a restored White River, the city will have the option — depending how much it wants to spend — of tweaking the estimated 70-acre site as a place for public recreation and enjoyment.

The Burlington Park Board voted in January to recommend draining the lake so that the White River can resume flowing naturally through the community.

Ideas exchanged

Gathered along the shore at Echo Lake, committee members tossed around ideas for such improvements as boat launches and riverside pedestrian paths. Some, however, also voiced uncertainty about what lies within the range of possibilities.

“How do we dream big out here?” committee member Beth Reetz said.

City Public Works Director Peter Riggs said the important work at this stage is identifying what the committee thinks the public would want in a new recreation site built around a new riverfront or a retooled lakefront.

“We can find space to accomplish that vision,” Riggs said.

Added Silewski: “Engineers can make almost anything work.”

Echo Lake was created in the 1800s when entrepreneurs erected a dam on the White River as a source of power for a mill. The impoundment later became popular for outdoor recreation, although it has suffered from years of pollution and neglect.

State regulators have determined that the city-owned dam no longer meets safety standards. As a result, the city must either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove it and allow the impoundment to drain back into the White River.

Consultants have estimated that salvaging Echo Lake would cost more than $5 million, while removing the dam and draining the lake would cost less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

New features like boardwalks or fishing piers would require additional investment to be determined separately.

Referendum a possibility

City officials, considering holding an advisory referendum in November, have enlisted the consulting firm Ayres Associates Inc. to present more detailed concepts built around the competing ideas of keeping Echo Lake or restoring the White River.

The steering committee empaneled to help in the process includes, in addition to Reetz, Clay Brandt, Cassie Quist, Peter DeSmidt, Mary Lynch, Renee Richter, A.J. Schkeryantz, Russ Egan and Paul Haynes.

Haynes, a former Burlington Park Board president, was earlier omitted by city officials from the group’s membership list.

Quist was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

At the first meeting, the appointees learned that they will be called together about six times before finalizing their concepts in June.

Committee members raised questions about the method for dredging the polluted lake if necessary, for evaluating the quality of soil under the lake, and for determining what sort of development can occur if the lake is drained.

“Those are all really good questions,” Silewski said. “We’re going to back into those.”

