RACINE — The Village of Elmwood Park’s Taylor Complex has a new tenant. Crown Jewel Academy, 3131 Taylor Ave., is a child care and learning center geared toward shaping youth into respectful young adults. The facility opened July 1 and its maximum capacity is 81 children.
Billy McCollum and his wife Crystal had a vision when they purchased the rights to Building 5 in the Taylor Complex, which is the building farthest north on Taylor Avenue.
“When we were raising our kids, we couldn’t find a child care facility that met our standards,” the 54-year-old McCollum said. “We ended up creating our own in-home facility and it’s something we’ve grown passionate about.”
Prior to founding Crown Jewel, McCollum worked as an engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration. But he said his true calling was to help the youth.
“The whole idea behind this is that we are all a family here,” he said. “We want to enhance the respect that our younger generation has for their elders.”
Crown Jewel isn’t like your typical daycare. According to McCollum, children are taught multiple languages, basic math skills and science. “I think it’s special that these kids can call this place home and learn at the same time,” he said. “For parents, we want to provide a service that exceeds their expectations.”
The name Crown Jewel was based on the education system in England, according to McCollum and his wife. “The crown jewel is considered the finest of things in Europe,” Crystal said. “We are offering these kids the finest education and resources possible to help them succeed as young adults.” The kids who attend the child care center are considered royals and jewels, seemingly a prized possession that is to be treated with love and care.
The academy is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the couple said they are looking into expanding hours. “We would eventually like to offer weekend care,” Crystal said. “We want to help families in Racine any way we can and if that means being more flexible with our hours, we are willing to do that.”
The Taylor Complex, which is in the City of Racine limits but owned by Elmwood Park, includes five buildings.
In 2016, the Elmwood Park Village Board was on the verge of selling the Taylor Complex to EverGreen Academy, a local private school, but the deal fell through.
Flash forward to 2018, McCollum and Crown Jewel Academy would be interested in buying the complex, in its entirety, in the future. “On top of the child care and learning facility that we have now, we’d like to turn two buildings into royals and jewels facilities,” McCollum said. “The other two we envision being senior living facilities.”
Crown Jewel currently has 16 children enrolled in the program and parents can receive a $100 referral credit — after 30 days in the academy — if anyone signs up that they recommend. Prices vary based on the age of the child enrolled.
Barb McNulty, Elmwood Park’s clerk-treasurer, said, “Having the building full and not vacant is good.”
It saves the village residents money because of the income it brings in.
As for if Elmwood Park would be interested in selling the facility in the future, McNulty said, “I’m sure the board will explore what residents want to do.” She said selling is not on the table now. But, “never say never.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
These entrepreneurs have been in more court rooms than Judge Judy has! Wowza! Cue the Libs and excuses........Let the attacks begin!! Lmao, I'm in all your heads!!
Good luck to you and your wife Mr. McCollum in you endeavor. Any child that comes through your doors and ends up as a successful adult as you envision to be, will remember where the got their start.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.