RACINE — New data released by the State of Wisconsin show disparities in the rates in which Racine County’s residents have been getting vaccinated.

There aren’t particularly strong correlations along lines of race or income related to what communities have been vaccinated, but rather more along urban-suburban-rural lines.

The Town of Dover, Racine County’s least densely populated municipality, has the lowest rate of vaccination, 25.14% or 132 first-dose vaccinations administered for 545 residents. The City of Racine, the county’s most densely populated municipality, has the third-lowest rate: 39.62%, 28,343 first-dose vaccinations administered for 77,081 residents.

The highest rate of vaccination goes to the county’s tiniest municipality, the Village of North Bay, where 86.7% of its 188 residents have been vaccinated.

Aside from North Bay and Dover, no county community has a vaccination rate below 36% or above 63%.

As a whole, 46.9% of Racine County residents have received at least one vaccine dose. That’s behind the statewide average of 50.7%, which has been dragged up by a vaccination rate above 69% in Wisconsin’s second-most populous county: Dane County, which includes Madison.

New data

Prior to Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services had only released county-by-county vaccination rates, as well as statewide numbers. On Friday, it published a new database searchable by municipality, census tract and school district.

Deaths and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have tapered off across the U.S. and in Wisconsin in recent weeks. Only seven COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Wisconsin from July 1-8, the lowest rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

“According to the vaccine mapping released by DHS earlier today, the City of Racine has a lower COVID-19 vaccination rate than the rest of the county,” City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said in a Friday statement. “Currently, within the city, 41.4% have completed at least one dose while 37.4% have completed the series …

“The focus is still for individuals to get vaccinated, since this is the primary tool to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 will be minimized.”

Distrust, time away from work

It’s unclear what is leading exactly to the differences in vaccination rates.

As Bowersox pointed out: “The DHS maps do not overlay with local demographic information, so it is unclear what the background information is on those not vaccinated.”

Added Allison Sergio, executive director of the not-for-profit Racine Health Care Network: “There’s a lot of distrust; there’s a lot of people who are not educated about it.”

Local government and health leaders point to a combination of things: misinformation, longstanding government distrust and lifestyle barriers among them.

One of the most prevalent issues, Sergio said, is jobs and other day-to-day duties getting in the way for some who want to be vaccinated but haven’t gotten around to it.

With many low-wage workers laid off for more than a year and benefits slowly drying up, missing a paycheck doesn’t feel like an option for some.

“The vast majority of our patients are employed, but in lower-paying jobs where they don’t get benefits … people just can’t get off of work,” Sergio said, noting that the Health Care Network’s focus is on providing health care to those who are uninsured.

She noted that many of HCN’s patients are seasonal employees who work six or seven days a week and don’t get sick leave. As such, it could be catastrophic economically for them to take a day or two off work to deal with side effects of the vaccine that often include headaches, chills, fevers, nausea, fatigue and aches — side effects still preferable to the potentially deadly coronavirus itself.

Added Bowersox: “We do know that across the country, individuals have commented on their hesitancy to get vaccinated, which has been amplified by myths concerning the vaccine manufacturing and distribution processes.

A divided city

Within the most densely populated areas of the county — east of Interstate 94, and then more specifically east of Highway 31 — vaccination rates vary widely from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Broken down by census tract, neighborhoods surrounding the city and including its outskirts have among the highest vaccination rates in the county.

Census Tract 14 — bordered by Lake Michigan to the east, Douglas Avenue to the west, Three Mile Road to the north and Melvin Avenue to the south — has a comparatively high vaccination rate of 52.5%. But go just a few blocks south, to the four census tracts that make up the rest of Racine’s north side and stretch to West Racine, and the vaccination rates plummet to 29.3%, 37.1%, 28.8% and 34.2%.

This follows nationwide trends that show urban areas with high levels of poverty will have lower vaccination rates. Those correlations are also seen along racial lines.

“You are seeing more urban areas around the country where there are communities of color that have a real vaccine hesitancy. The City of Racine is no different,” said Shannon Powell, communications director for the city and chief of staff to Mayor Cory Mason.

In Census Tract 14, for example, with its 52.5% vaccination rate, the poverty rate is 8.1% and whites comprise 83.4% of the population, according to census data.

In Census Tract 4 on Racine’s north side, where the vaccine rate is 28.8%, the poverty rate is 12.4%, blacks comprise 52.7% of the population and whites comprise 20.7%. The stats for Tract 5, near West Racine where the vaccination rate is 29.3%, are similar: a poverty rate of 12.4%, a black population percentage of 59.3% and a white population percentage of 33.1%.

Much of the vaccine hesitancy along racial lines has been blamed on memories of abusive government practices. As NPR reported earlier this year: “A lingering mistrust of the medical system makes some Black Americans more hesitant to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines ... the mistrust is rooted in history, including the infamous U.S. study of syphilis that left Black men in Tuskegee, Ala., to suffer from the disease.”

To counteract that, Powell talked about how the city has been investing in its Vaccinate Racine efforts by hiring about a dozen “vaccine champions” — i.e., community members paid to promote vaccinations in their neighborhoods, such as by giving presentations at churches; communicating with others at the barber shop, for example; or going door to door to speak with neighbors.

“Those efforts are going to be ongoing for a long period of time,” he said.

Still, Powell agreed with Sergio that day-to-day barriers to getting vaccinated play a role; community members have told vaccine champions and other city workers things like “It’s not that I don’t want to get vaccinated, but I don’t get sick time.”

On top of that, “there’s also vaccine apathy,” Powell said.

That tends to be more present in young people, who are less likely to get severely sick from COVID-19 but can still spread it. According to statewide data, nearly 85% of those 65 and older have been vaccinated, as have 67.7% of those ages 55-64, but less than half of those ages 18-34 have gotten the jab.

Kenosha's Delta concerns With a new highly contagious variant of COVID-19 now the dominant strain in the United States, Kenosha County health officials are stressing the importance of getting vaccinated, even as county vaccination rates continue to fall. About 46% of Kenosha’s total population has received at least one dose of vaccine so far, which increases to 58% when only considering residents 16-years-old and up. Kenosha County’s primary vaccination goal is to reach herd immunity, which requires 75% of residents, or about 127,500 people, to be vaccinated. Currently, just over 77,000 residents have received at least one dose, and vaccination rates have dropped drastically after peaking in April. “We hope it increases,” said Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit, “the way it’s been going the last 4 weeks, it likely won’t.” Diane Gerlach, a physician at Aurora Kenosha Medical Center and the Kenosha County Division of Health Immunization Program medical director, said vaccination rates are below what the she would like. “I wish we were a little further ahead with getting the vaccine out,” Gerlach said, “but we have too much community hesitancy.” That hesitancy could be dangerous. According to Gerlach, the Delta variant, which is already present in Kenosha, seems to be covered by the current vaccines, but the “aggressive variant” is a concern for the unvaccinated. — Joe States, Lee Newspapers

