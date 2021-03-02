New Culver's being considered along Douglas Avenue in Caledonia

Jake Haman and his sister, Alisa Hogard, are the prospective co-operators of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. They are son and daughter of Tom Haman.

A couple hurdles remain before Caledonia might get ButterBurgers, however.

For one, 4542 Douglas Ave. is the site of a former gas station. Jake Haman said that he is waiting to hear back from the state Department of Natural Resources about what needs to be done to make sure the area is safe to put in the restaurant.

“We’re trying to clean up this site,” he said.

Also, sale of the property is not yet finalized. It is owned by a Germantown-based LLC.

Thoroughfare getting busier

A new Culver’s at 4542 Douglas would be the second new major fast-food chain and also the second new locally beloved food purveyor to open within just a couple blocks if the plan works out.