New Culver's being considered along Douglas Avenue in Caledonia

CALEDONIA — Last November, a plan for a new Culver’s at the corner of highways 31 and 38 was pulled at the last minute. It was a disappointment to many of those on Racine’s north side and in Caledonia who wanted ButterBurgers with a side of crinkle-cut fries and custard closer to home.
That plan is being revived, albeit at a different location.
Now, 4542 Douglas Ave., right next to Arbee’s Liquor and across the street from George Webb, is being eyed as the potential spot for a Culver’s. A plan for that was to be discussed at a Caledonia Village Board meeting on Monday night.
“One way or another, we want another Culver’s in Racine,” said Jake Haman, son/nephew of the three Haman brothers who already own two of Racine County’s three Culver’s:
- At 5801 21st St. in Racine east of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road), which opened in 2001;
- And 722 S. Sylvania Ave., near Highway 20 and Interstate 94 in Yorkville, opened in 1997.
The Haman brothers also own a Culver’s in Florida and another in Michigan.
Jake Haman and his sister, Alisa Hogard, are the prospective co-operators of the Douglas Avenue Culver’s. They are son and daughter of Tom Haman.
A couple hurdles remain before Caledonia might get ButterBurgers, however.
For one, 4542 Douglas Ave. is the site of a former gas station. Jake Haman said that he is waiting to hear back from the state Department of Natural Resources about what needs to be done to make sure the area is safe to put in the restaurant.
“We’re trying to clean up this site,” he said.
Also, sale of the property is not yet finalized. It is owned by a Germantown-based LLC.
Thoroughfare getting busier
A new Culver’s at 4542 Douglas would be the second new major fast-food chain and also the second new locally beloved food purveyor to open within just a couple blocks if the plan works out.
At the southeast corner of Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road, a building that will house a Starbucks and an O&H Danish Bakery (relocating from 1841 Douglas Ave. on Racine’s north side) is being built.
The Douglas Avenue corridor has been the focus of Caledonia leaders for some time as an area primed for economic development that has been slow to arrive. The loss of Kmart, which closed at 5141 Douglas Ave. in late 2019, hurt traffic in the area. But there’s hope to revive the vacant department store into something new as business grows around it, such as through the new Starbucks, O&H, a potential new Culver’s and also Connect Cell, a U.S. Cellular cellphone store that opened in a former Blockbuster Video at 5055 Douglas Ave.
Previous location was contested
When the Haman brothers tried to bring a Culver’s to the northwest corner of Highway 31 and Highway 38, it was met with vocal opposition.
Some who owned properties adjacent to where the proposed Culver’s was planned, which straddled the Mount Pleasant-Caledonia border, said they feared Caledonia was losing its rural feel and that it would make the corner unsafe — despite it being the intersection of high-traffic highways.
One of them, Marc Silverman, was spurred to a run for Caledonia village trustee — he lost to incumbent Dale Stillman 4,234 votes to 2,832.
When the plans were pulled just before they were likely to be approved by the village boards of Caledonia and Mount Pleasant, the Hamans didn’t explain, other than Tom Haman telling The Journal Times: “We’re just moving on from that site” and that they were continuing to look for other potential sites.
