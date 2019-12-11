New Culver's may be coming to Highway 38

MOUNT PLEASANT — It’s custard time.
A new Culver’s, along with a convenience store, may be coming to a busy intersection on the east side of the county: at the northeast corner of the intersection of highways 31 and 38.
The plan is still in its very early stages, but it is being forwarded by the Haman brothers, a trio of siblings who also own two other nearby Culver’s franchises: the one near Interstate 94 and Highway 20 in Yorkville, and the one on 21st Street near Highway 31 in Racine.
A potential opening is still a ways away, and there’s no guarantee the Culver’s will actually end up at that location.
“It’s super preliminary,” Pete Haman said. “We’re pursuing putting another location further east.”
The corner of highways 38 and 31 is “one of several sites we’re pursuing,” Haman said. He declined to say what the other sites are, but did say they were nearer to Racine.
By setting up a Culver’s closer to Racine’s north side, the Hamans could “encompass a bigger customer base,” he added.
First, a public hearing about rezoning the properties — currently zoned for agriculture — is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. A Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for the next day, followed by a Village Board meeting scheduled for Jan. 27.
The parcels for the convenience store/Culver’s are technically in Mount Pleasant, but share a border with Caledonia and are not far from the City of Racine’s northwest border. Other adjacent parcels, already owned by the same limited liability company, located in the Village of Caledonia are also up for rezoning as part of this potential project.
ButterBurgers everywhere
Wisconsinites love Culver’s — “Thank God for that,” Haman laughed.
Culver Franchising System, Inc., based in Prairie du Sac, has been steadily growing into one of the most expansive fast food-chains in the country. As of June 2019, there were more than 700 locations across 25 states.
Wisconsin has the most Culver’s, with 138 locations, followed by Illinois, which has 117. Florida is in third with 64.
If this planned Culver’s comes to be, it will be the fourth in Racine County. The only one not owned by the Hamans is located at 1073 Milwaukee Ave. in Burlington.
The Hamans do own two other Culver’s outside of Wisconsin, Pete Haman said: in Michigan and in Florida.
Another new Culver’s is also currently under construction in Kenosha at Highway S (Burlington Road) near I-94.
