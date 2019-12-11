New Culver's may be coming to Highway 38

MOUNT PLEASANT — It’s custard time.

A new Culver’s, along with a convenience store, may be coming to a busy intersection on the east side of the county: at the northeast corner of the intersection of highways 31 and 38.

The plan is still in its very early stages, but it is being forwarded by the Haman brothers, a trio of siblings who also own two other nearby Culver’s franchises: the one near Interstate 94 and Highway 20 in Yorkville, and the one on 21st Street near Highway 31 in Racine.

A potential opening is still a ways away, and there’s no guarantee the Culver’s will actually end up at that location.

“It’s super preliminary,” Pete Haman said. “We’re pursuing putting another location further east.”

The corner of highways 38 and 31 is “one of several sites we’re pursuing,” Haman said. He declined to say what the other sites are, but did say they were nearer to Racine.

By setting up a Culver’s closer to Racine’s north side, the Hamans could “encompass a bigger customer base,” he added.

