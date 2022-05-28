New crime-fighting initiative in Racine will have to overcome trust issues with public

RACINE — Local municipal governments and law enforcement are joining forces to address the recent uptick in violent crime, but a lack of trust between them and the public may create hurdles moving forward.

The Violent Crime Reduction Initiative was introduced on Thursday during a meeting with the public at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center.

The plan involves a three-prong approach that includes the creation of a Law Enforcement Violent Crime Task Force, community programming, and community engagement.

Community programming includes areas of workforce/business development, housing, education and crime prevention. Community engagement includes partnering with other government agencies, law enforcement, businesses, and community leaders.

“We’re going to do everything we can, in a multi-prong approach, to make sure we honor your right to live in a safe neighborhood,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

Mayor Cory Mason called the initiative “the first of many steps to come to ensure we’re improving public safety here in the community.”

One day later, Mason announced he’s pushing for a $2 million referendum to increase the Racine Police Department’s staffing.

Commitments

Racine County District Patricia Hanson made multiple commitments, including one for increased transparency.

Demonstrating she was aware of the lack of trust between her office and the community, she asked that people keep an open mind.

“I am committed to earning the trust that needs to exist between my office and the public,” she said.

Hanson said she would increase transparency with “interested and affected parties in pending cases” and those that have not been charged, where she is able.

Hanson said she would be taking the following actions:

Changes would be made to the how the Victim Witness Office

, which is part of the DA’s Office, makes contact with the surviving families of homicide to ensure those contacts occur sooner.

The Victim Witness Office will be partnering with

to offer greater support to families of murder victims.

The DA’s Office intends to form an advisory group of mothers who have lost a loved one to advise the office on gun violence prevention.

Hanson said the reality was that gun violence prevention begins at home and encouraged families to have honest conversations. She also asked the community for their support in preventing gun violence, adding if you see something, say something.

“Help us take illegal guns away from criminals and gangs,” she said. “Help us get those guns off the street.”

Past

The meeting held Thursday was overshadowed by previous events, including the officer-involved fatal shooting of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King the previous weekend.

Even while those in the criminal justice system asked for the trust of the public, the family noted the body cam video of the shooting had still not been released and the family had received little information.

Antoinette Hicks, whose son Demond Hicks was killed in February, was at the meeting with Voices of Black Mothers United. She is also King’s cousin.

She described herself as “waiting” — waiting for answers on the shooting death of her son and her cousin.

“You say you’ve got body cameras, I want to see that,” she said. “I’m going to give you the benefit of the doubt … but I do want answers in both cases.”

Contention

The issue of body cam footage was contentious.

Hanson explained body cam footage is evidence that will not be released before a case has concluded, just like any other evidence.

She said that in criminal cases, releasing body cam footage could influence the jury pool and witnesses.

Hanson said there might be a difference response for families, but evidence is generally not released to the public or the media in cases that have not been adjudicated.

One speaker pointed out there seemed to be an exception for law enforcement in terms of who can see evidence, such as body cam video.

She pointed out the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was allowed access to body cam footage connected to the death of an inmate last year, even though the office was under investigation for that death, and Sheriff Christopher Schmaling did release the body cam footage to the public.

Local law enforcement entities, such as RCSO and local police departments, have some discretion over what they release.

Hanson said she and Schmaling “respectfully disagreed” about the release of that body cam footage.

“I don’t think that should have been released, and it certainly should not have been released in the manner in which it was,” she said.

She did not address the access of evidence given to law enforcement during investigations, with special reference to body cam videos. In reference to the body cam footage from the shooting of King, Hanson said “at this point, I don’t even have all the information.”

Releasing partial information can be problematic, Hanson continued, because things can be misconstrued and people misled. She said when the information was complete, she would provide it to the family first.







Officer-involved shooting

An audience member also questioned the DA on training city and county officers could take to apprehend and arrest subjects in a way that does not end in a fatality for the suspect.

Hanson said law enforcement officers already receive that training, per the standards set by the State of Wisconsin.

“There is not an officer in this county who does not continually train in those efforts,” she said.

Targeting

The specific action both county and city law enforcement officers intend to undertake as a partnership includes targeting neighborhoods with high rates of gun crime.

James Wagner, an RCSO chief deputy, said “specialized enforcement will target those individuals that are engaged in violent behavior.”

Racine Police Department Assistant Chief Alex Ramirez said the data that will be used for targeted enforcement is being developed by the department’s crime analyst, who came from the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Justice.

He described the action as “a tactical-focused patrol approach” that used “modern day, pro-active, intelligence-led, policing tactics.”

Targeting crime “hot spots” has long been controversial because the targeted areas are frequently in neighborhoods with dense poverty and minority populations.

The criticism of this tactic stems from the increase in arrests for low-level crimes like disorderly conduct, driving without a license and petty drug crimes. Once in the criminal justice system, inmates often cannot afford to bail themselves out of jail. Then, those who are employed face loss of employment and the court fees can be crippling.

Ramirez said he “understood the optics of what could happen.” Ramirez did not say if there was a plan in place to avoid what is known as “over policing.” Instead, he stressed the RPD respects the civil rights of its residents and would operate following the law, as they are sworn to do, and would continue to operate with respect to the Constitution.

If there are complaints, he said, residents should contact the police department.

Hanson stressed that technology allows law enforcement officers to focus on time and place. “It’s targeted to a street corner where there have been several shootings that have happened,” she said. “We’re using data that sees no color, that sees no race.”

Hanson said the data will be used by the new Violent Crime Task Force. “We go where the gunfire is.”

Opportunity

Tanya Wooden, with Voices of Black Mothers United whose son Harry Canady Jr. was the victim of gun violence, implored the public to give the initiative a chance.

She said a lot of the conversation at the meeting was on the law enforcement side, but that was not the side that brought her into the initiative. Rather, it was the opportunity for open conversations.

She reminded the room that one of the prongs of the initiative was community programming, which was what she was most interested in.

Wooden noted the opportunity for “real people, with real money, who are interested in raising up people” from the black community.

“That’s what I’m committed to,” she said, the process of building up and raising up people from the community with opportunities. “I’m here because I want to be part of the change.”

She noted the people in the room also want to be part of the change and were open to a new relationship.

“You said bring it,” Wooden said, “I’m bringing it.”

