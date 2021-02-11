New COVID vaccine data: 8.8% of Racine County, 11.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least 1 dose

When can everyone get vaccinated?

The majority of the U.S. adult population could have access to vaccines as soon as April, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, indicated this week.

“By the time we get to April,” it will be “open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated," he told NBC's "Today" show.

The next group to be able to be vaccinated in Wisconsin is expected to be educators and other who work in child care, with their access beginning as soon as March 1. They will be followed by those enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, other essential workers and nonfrontline health care workers, and the staff and residents of congregate living settings including prisons, according to DHS's current plan.

When will we have herd immunity?