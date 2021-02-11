New COVID vaccine data: 8.8% of Racine County, 11.1% of Wisconsinites have received at least 1 dose

Nearly 9% of Racine County's population — 17,256 people — has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, with 2.3% — 4,531 people — having received both necessary doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, according to data published Thursday.
Statewide, 11.1% — 646,649 people — of Wisconsin's population has received at least one dose and 3.4% — 196,991 people — have received both doses. Wisconsin now ranks ninth out of all 50 states in percentage of total population vaccinated, according to federal data.
More than one out of every four people age 65 and older in Racine County has received at least one dose — 26.7%. The percentages of those in other age groups who have received at least one vaccine are as follows:
- 16-17: 0.2%
- 18-24: 3.5%
- 25-34: 6.0%
- 35-44: 7.7%
- 45-54: 8.1%
- 55-64: 8.2%
The only age group allowed to be vaccinated as a whole right now in Wisconsin are those 65 and older. The majority of others who have been vaccinated include frontline health care workers, first responders and correctional officers.
Gender
Women, who make up 64.4% of frontline health care workers nationwide according to a 2020 report from the Center for Economic and Policy Research, have been almost twice as likely to receive at least dose in Racine County so far: 11.1% of the county's females have received a dose, compared to 6.4% of males.
That difference becomes even more pronounced for those who have received both doses so far: 3.4% of females and 1.2% of males.
Race
Likewise, white people have the highest rate of vaccination by far. This is likely because they comprise a majority of those working in the health care field, as well as comprising a majority of firefighters and those who work in law enforcement, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems van Dijk said.
Statewide, 10.4% of white Wisconsinites have been vaccinated, compared to 7.3% of people who are American Indian, 4.9% of Asians and 2.9% of Blacks. As for ethnicity, 2.9% of Wisconsinites of Hispanic backgrounds have been vaccinated.
Vaccination percentages by race/ethnicity in Racine County alone are similar:
- White: 8.6%
- Asian: 4.5%
- Hispanic: 2.4%
- Black: 2.2%
- American Indian: 1.9%
Pace quickens
From mid-December onward, the number of vaccines administered in Racine County has grown every week, from 212 the week of Dec. 13 to 1,606 the first full week of 2021 to 5,873 the week beginning Jan. 31.
The same goes for Wisconsin's numbers. Statewide, 10,977 people received a dose the week of Dec. 13. The first full week of 2021, 74,218 doses were vaccinated across Wisconsin. The week of Jan. 31, 215,462 Wisconsinites received a dose.
“We have made progress every week in terms of shots in arms,” van Dijk said during a call with reporters Thursday.
However, the current week's vaccine administration total, as of Thursday, is short of the pace to surpass 215,462. Totals for the week of Jan. 8-14 are expected Monday or Tuesday.
Comparing across the state
Although Racine County lags statewide averages in terms of percentage of population vaccinated, it remains middle of the road for southeastern Wisconsin and for more urban counties.
In terms of percentage of population having received one dose:
- Waukesha: 11.4%
- Kenosha: 11.0%
- Racine: 8.8%
- Milwaukee: 8.3%
- Walworth: 7.8%
More rural counties across Wisconsin tend to have the highest or the lowest rates of vaccination, with counties that have denser populations being closer to the mean
“Some more rural areas of the state are doing very, very well. Other rural areas are not doing so great," van Dijk said Thursday. “We don’t have enough vaccine. As I’ve said before, I can’t wait for when every pharmacy … who requests vaccine is able to receive vaccine.”
For example, Door County has vaccinated 16.8% of its population of less than 28,000 and Lafayette County has vaccinated 17.8% of its population of less than 17,000, while Taylor and Rusk counties have vaccinated 6.3% and 7% of their respective populations of 14,178 and 20,343.
Another factor, van Dijk said, is that some rural counties don't have any hospitals and thus their health care worker population will be tiny, while other rural counties have a hospital and, due to their small total population, the number of health care workers per capita will lead to higher early rates of vaccination.
Three weeks ago, vaccinators across Wisconsin started not receiving their full vaccine requests as demand for vaccine — thanks to larger numbers of people getting access — grew quickly. Mid-January is when the size of vaccine dose requests began “outstripping supply,” van Dijk said Thursday.
When can everyone get vaccinated?
The majority of the U.S. adult population could have access to vaccines as soon as April, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, indicated this week.
“By the time we get to April,” it will be “open season, namely virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated," he told NBC's "Today" show.
The next group to be able to be vaccinated in Wisconsin is expected to be educators and other who work in child care, with their access beginning as soon as March 1. They will be followed by those enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, other essential workers and nonfrontline health care workers, and the staff and residents of congregate living settings including prisons, according to DHS's current plan.
When will we have herd immunity?
As for achieving herd immunity, according to the World Health Organization: "The percentage of people who need to be immune in order to achieve herd immunity varies with each disease. For example, herd immunity against measles requires about 95% of a population to be vaccinated. The remaining 5% will be protected by the fact that measles will not spread among those who are vaccinated. For polio, the threshold is about 80%. The proportion of the population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to begin inducing herd immunity is not known."
In Wisconsin, van Dijk said "our goal is 80% coverage for all people who are authorized for the vaccine."