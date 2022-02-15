New COVID-10 mobile testing sites now open at three area Ascension sites

New COVID-19 mobile testing sites for all ages are now open at three Ascension Wisconsin locations in Racine and Milwaukee. They are:

Ascension All Saints Hospital, Medical Office Building C, 3807 Spring St., Racine

Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital-St. Joseph Campus, 5000 W. Chambers St., Milwaukee

Ascension Wisconsin Medical Arts Pavilion, 2025 W. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee

Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are expected to be added soon. Appointments are not required but advance registration is recommended at register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US.

A positive test early in the course of illness is important for several reasons. Early diagnosis enables individuals to isolate themselves, reducing the chances they’ll infect others. It also allows them to seek treatment earlier, with the goal of reducing disease severity and preventing hospitalization.

Updated information about these locations and others can be found on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services COVID-19: Community Testing Sites website: dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/community-testing.htm