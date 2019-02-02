BURLINGTON — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave announced Friday that the new Racine County Service Center in Burlington is scheduled to open Feb. 11.
The 4,700-square-foot center will offer a variety of services to residents, including:
- Offices of Extension Racine County UW-Madison (formerly UW-Extension)
- Family support services
- Racine County Workforce Solutions
- Energy assistance service
- Case management from ResCare for W2s and FSET
- Military veterans services
- The service center will share space in the Fox River Plaza at 1072 Milwaukee Ave. with Pizza Hut, Big R and Dunham’s Sports. Over the next seven years, rent on the facility is anticipated to cost the county $466,130. The County Board approved the lease in August.
The new county facility will replace the current Western Racine County Service Center, 209 N. Main St., Burlington, which is scheduled to close Monday as staff moves into the new facility.
“The county continues its commitment to a strong presence on the west end and efficiently delivering services to residents,” Delagrave said in a statement. “Many of the offerings at the Racine County Service Center in Burlington are meant to promote independence, protect the vulnerable and encourage wellness.”
The intent had been for the services center to be moved out of its Main Street location by the end of 2018, but major flooding that occurred in Burlington at the end of 2017 pushed the transition back a few months.
County officials said the new service center will not affect the City of Burlington’s partnership with Racine County, which allows county clerk, register of deeds and county treasurer services to be provided at City Hall, 300 N. Pine St.
