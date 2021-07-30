New County Fair raises old question: To mask or not to mask?

For those not yet vaccinated, state contractor AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is operating a clinic at the county fair to provide free vaccinations on site. On the third day of the fair, AMI officials said Friday not one fairgoer had taken up the offer.

Latisha O’Connor, regional lead for AMI, said she was disappointed to see so many people walk by, knowing that many of them are unvaccinated.

“We thought if we went to them, they would do it,” O’Connor said of the vaccines. “Not quite the case.”

Some county fair vendors are putting on their face masks while they dish up creampuffs, corn dogs and other fair favorites.

Jean Squire, a corn dog vendor from Burlington, said she thought it made sense to take extra precautions against spreading COVID-19 by wearing a mask while interacting with hungry fairgoers.

“Is it convenient? No,” she said. “It’s just what I choose to do.”

Another vendor, Alana Riley of the county Human Services Department, wore a mask while distributing information about her agency’s services inside the fair’s Expo Building. Riley said she wears a mask because she has chosen not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.