New County Fair raises old question: To mask or not to mask?

YORKVILLE — Face masks are making a comeback at the Racine County Fair, at least with some people.
As public health officials urge Americans to resume wearing face masks to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the county fair underway this weekend in Yorkville has become a testing ground for pandemic safety protocols.
While most people are attending the fair mask-less, some are heeding the new advice and strapping on masks while they enjoy the sights and sounds of the county fair.
Sarah Hawks of Mukwonago said she is vaccinated against COVID-19, but her 11-year-old son, Will, is too young to get vaccinated. So both of them put on face masks Friday before heading out for a day at the fairgrounds.
Hawks said she is concerned about reports that the pandemic is surging again because not enough eligible people have gotten vaccinations.
“We’ve definitely been following the news,” she said. Of wearing a face mask, she added: “It’s just something we have to start thinking about again.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday urged people to wear face masks indoors — regardless of whether they have been vaccinated — in areas where a new coronavirus strain is spreading. Racine County health officials also said face masks should come back in public indoor settings.
Much of the Racine County Fair takes place outdoors, but many livestock barns and exhibition spaces are enclosed.
With the five-day event scheduled to continue through Sunday, fair officials said Friday they were watching the quickly changing circumstances surrounding the public health crisis. But they signaled no change in their policy of making face masks optional.
Fair President Jeff Busch said organizers have taken other precautions to safeguard against spreading COVID-19, including providing more hand sanitizer and more hand-washing stations.
“The health and safety of fairgoers continues to be of the utmost importance,” Busch said.
Some fairgoers opting to wear face masks voiced disappointment that others were ignoring the health guidelines for the contagious COVID-19 upper respiratory infection.
Lois Blanchard of Kenosha wore a face mask Friday while taking in the County Fair with her sister, Barb Holverson, who also wore a mask. The sisters, both of whom have been vaccinated, said they felt uncomfortable surrounded by so many fairgoers who were mask-less.
Blanchard said such an approach during a global pandemic is based on “ignorance.”
“I would think they should wear a mask,” she said, “just for their own sake, if not for others.”
For those not yet vaccinated, state contractor AMI Expeditionary Healthcare is operating a clinic at the county fair to provide free vaccinations on site. On the third day of the fair, AMI officials said Friday not one fairgoer had taken up the offer.
Latisha O’Connor, regional lead for AMI, said she was disappointed to see so many people walk by, knowing that many of them are unvaccinated.
“We thought if we went to them, they would do it,” O’Connor said of the vaccines. “Not quite the case.”
Some county fair vendors are putting on their face masks while they dish up creampuffs, corn dogs and other fair favorites.
Jean Squire, a corn dog vendor from Burlington, said she thought it made sense to take extra precautions against spreading COVID-19 by wearing a mask while interacting with hungry fairgoers.
“Is it convenient? No,” she said. “It’s just what I choose to do.”
Another vendor, Alana Riley of the county Human Services Department, wore a mask while distributing information about her agency’s services inside the fair’s Expo Building. Riley said she wears a mask because she has chosen not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Riley said she is trying to protect herself and others in the pandemic. But she does not fault those who choose not to wear masks.