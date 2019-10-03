YORKVILLE — By using new technology that the sheriff wants to invest in, every time a Racine County deputy draws their firearm, Taser or activates their emergency lights, their body camera will automatically begin recording.
“Any law enforcement interaction we have with our community will be recorded,” Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said on Thursday during a press conference at the sheriff’s substation on Highway 20. “Should they (deputies) have to use some level of force ... that camera is going to be turned on.”
All Racine County deputies already wear body cameras, a $1 million investment that started in summer 2016. Through a new planned purchase, which is estimated to cost $86,025 and is still awaiting County Board approval, Schmaling wants to purchase Bluetooth devices that will turn on body cameras without deputies needing to do so manually in high-pressure situations.
Also, if a body camera is activated, all other deputies’ body cameras within an approximate 30-foot radius would automatically start recording too.
For correctional staff at the Racine County Jail, their body cameras would activate whenever their Taser is deployed.
To stop recording, a button on the camera needs to be held down for several seconds.
The $86,025 wouldn’t fall directly on taxpayers either. It would be paid for via commissary dollars spent by inmates at the jail, Schmaling said.
Schmaling hopes to have the new purchases in place before the end of 2019.
‘The camera doesn’t lie’
Earlier this year, deputies tested these devices, which are manufactured by the Arizona-based tech company Axon Enterprise Inc. Axon also makes the body cameras and electronic-control devices Racine County law enforcement already uses. Schmaling said the devices only received positive reviews.
“Deputies reported that this is a ‘must-have.’ They said: ‘We need this today,’” Schmaling said. “Right now, we need transparency.”
He added that writing a “five-figure check” for this purchase right now will pay off, especially if it prevents the county from having to pay a million dollars or more in a wrongful death lawsuit that could’ve been avoided if there were video evidence.
“The camera doesn’t lie,” Schmaling said.
“This is safety for our citizens. This is safety for our officers,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave added. “This is trust for our community. This is transparency for our community.”
Addressing concerns
Criticisms and skepticism have abounded regarding local law enforcement’s body camera policies in recent months.
On June 15, when Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese shot Ty’ Rese West after a foot pursuit while West was reaching for a gun, according to the district attorney’s findings. Giese was wearing a body camera but never turned it on; under the MPPD’s body camera policy, Giese was encouraged but not required to have his camera activated in that situation.
“That policy circumvents the whole necessity for the body cameras. It makes absolutely no sense. It leaves too much to chance,” Corey Prince, a local activist and member of the NAACP Racine Branch, told the Mount Pleasant Village Board less than two weeks after the shooting.
Other activists have started calling for all law enforcement to be wearing body cameras and have those cameras turned on at all times, when they are working.
Schmaling said that that simply isn’t feasible.
For one, the cost of recording and storing that much footage would be enormous — Schmaling said he couldn’t even guess how much that would be. Schmaling also worried about the privacy of officers, who may have private conversations with their family or take bathroom breaks while on the clock.
“I’ve heard intelligent people talk about body-worn cameras and that they should be put on the minute that (an officer) checks in on duty and should be kept on the entire shift … This sort of short-sighted view is ridiculous,” Schmaling said. “(Having) that camera being on you — recording your every move, your every spoken word — is, in my view, a violation of your own privacy.”
Also, in life-or-death scenarios, Schmaling said that expecting an officer to take an extra moment to activate their camera manually could make the situation more dangerous.
“Those are seconds we do not have,” he said.
That’s why the county is investing in the automatic technology.
“We are not robots, ladies and gentlemen,” Schmaling told members of the press on Thursday. “This (new technology) is going to help us during those violent, stressful, fluid situations.”
Although Schmaling declined to comment on the West shooting specifically, he said that the county improving its technology is “not some kind of knee-jerk reaction to things that have occurred in our county,” pointing out that the Sheriff’s Office has been researching body cameras for over four years.
Carrie Glenn, a City of Racine alderman who represents the 10th District, said she was glad to see the Sheriff’s Office expanding its use of body cameras.
“I just think it should not be up to the police officers to turn them on,” said Glenn.
and what if its recording battery is weak and stops....everything they claim will work ..does not always work!! it is dead or cold... then what??? I say use them yes ..but they are in a bad location on the officer...a total nuisance and easly removed or lost in a fight or chase...then what??
