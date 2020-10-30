 Skip to main content
New corn maze debuts in Caledonia
CALEDONIA — Lost Bearings Corn Maze at Bear Paw Beach & Adventure Island, 10006 7 Mile Road, is a new 8-acre corn maze open Friday through Sunday, Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Activities include pedal bikes, jumping pillow, pumpkin patch, maze games, archery, Haunted Trail and a nighttime flashlight maze. Visitors can relax by a campfire and enjoy treats from the onsite cafe, Eats & Treats, including hot cider, apple cider donuts, pumpkin lattes and funnel cakes.

Another feature this year that makes Lost Bearings unique from other mazes; guests can destroy targets on one of four apple cannons. These are pressurized cannons that can shoot apples nearly 100 mph and will send apples flying upwards of 500 feet.

Hours are: 3-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Ticket packages cost $15 and $28 and can be purchased in advance or upon arrival. Go to bearpawbeach.com/cornmaze.

