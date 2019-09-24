{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Reconstruction of roads throughout Downtown Waterford are set to continue, as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced the next round of work to be completed on and around Main Street on Tuesday.

For starters, Third Street north of Main Street is scheduled to close on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Then, two days later, St. Thomas Street is scheduled to close starting at South First Street.

For now, Elizabeth Street and Weber Street, both of which extend east of South First Street, are expected to remain open.

Here’s what WisDOT says motorists should expect:

  • From Milwaukee Street on the east side of the Fox River to Jefferson Street on the west side, Main Street will remain open. This is because reconstruction is planned in stages. Parking will still not be allowed along this stretch.
  • Main Street (aka Highway 20/83) will close to through traffic from Jefferson Street to Buena Park Road, a nearly mile-long stretch. The intersection of Main Street and Buena Park Road will remain open.
  • First Street/Beck Drive will close to southbound drivers but remain open northbound from Evergreen Drive in Rochester up to Main Street in Waterford, effectively becoming a one-way street for three-fifths of a mile.
  • Other side streets are subject to “periodic closures ... throughout the project.” No two consecutive side streets will be closed simultaneously, WisDOT said.

For all areas affected by construction, businesses and local traffic will still have access, WisDOT said.

Go to projects.511wi.gov/20waterford for more information.

