New community sports website for Racine County launched

Those wondering about lifeguarding, sports officiating, or those simply looking for a sports team or league have a new hub of information.

The new Play Racine County website has this information and more.

Play Racine County is an “easy-to-navigate” website featuring information about local leagues organized by sport, officiating and lifeguard training opportunities, maps of local fields and sports facilities and a community calendar, according to a news release from the county.

The county encourages coaches, league directors and other interested community members to submit important registration dates, game and player highlights and other newsworthy items to the website to increase awareness of what the community offers.

“As someone involved in youth sports as a participant, parent and official, I saw the need to create a home for recreational opportunities for Racine County residents of all ages,” stated County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “Sports are an outlet for young people to get active and learn important life lessons. This free resource will be a great tool for our residents.”

Visit the website PlayRacineCounty.com or contact M.T. Boyle at mt.boyle@racinecounty.com or 262-977-1186 for more information.