 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New community center being planned in Burlington
0 comments
alert featured
NEW ERA FOR LOVE INC.

New community center being planned in Burlington

{{featured_button_text}}
Judy Ketterhagen volunteer in food pantry at Love Inc. nonprofit in Burlington

Volunteer Judy Ketterhagen fills a grocery cart for a client at the food pantry operated by Love Inc., a nonprofit agency based in Burlington, which also provides recipe suggestions to help families create meals from the food pantry merchandise.

 SCOTT WILLIAMS

BURLINGTON — As the community works to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Love Inc. is carving out space on its campus for new services in a changing environment of needs.

The Burlington-based nonprofit serving people in need has consolidated its thrift store operations and has created a “community center” to introduce new services.

Love Inc. officials say they are not sure what services will be offered inside the new community center, to be located at 480 S. Pine St., but they suspect that needs will be great as government assistance stemming from the COVID-19 crisis fades away.

Patti Wojciechowski, executive director of the agency, said the range of possibilities includes everything from providing new health care services to teaching families how to grow their own food at home.

Patti Wojciechowski new executive director of Love Inc. nonprofit in Burlington

Patti Wojciechowski, executive director of Love Inc., stands inside the agency's former thrift shop at 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, which is being converted into a multi-purpose community center.

“We can really mold it into whatever we want it to be, and whatever the community tells us they need,” Wojciechowski said.

Established in 1984 by a group of churches, Love Inc. operates thrift stores in four locations — including one in Waterford — and also offers a food pantry, community meals, back-to-school supplies for kids and other services. About 7,600 people visited the food pantry last year while 300 kids got back-to-school supplies and 250 families were served through an Adopt-A-Family holiday program.

At its main campus in the 400 block of Pine Street, the agency owns about 50,000 square foot of space. Until recently, that included one thrift store for adults and another store for kids, as well as a small program office.

Officials have combined the two thrift stores into the kids’ store space. The other store is being converted into the new community center, which might ultimately get a different name.

The kids’ store has been remodeled and rearranged to make room for all of the thrift store merchandise.

Once the other store has been cleared out, it will become a spacious home for special events like the back-to-school supply distribution. It also will become the center of new services and programs to address the evolving needs of Burlington’s vulnerable populations.

Tiny homes, big ambition: To make a dent in LA's homeless numbers. L.A. has a massive homeless problem by any stretch. Last year, 66,436 on the streets in L.A. County and 41,290 in the city. The count this year was delayed due to COVID, but the pandemic is expected to have led to a huge surge. In fact, forecasts expect the numbers to skyrocket by 86% over the next four years. Which is why a judge has now ordered the city to house every single homeless person on Skid Row the infamous street in Downtown L.A. where thousands sleep on the sidewalk. That's got to be done by October, and officials have to find a billion dollars to pay for it within the next sixty days.

Colleen Hueber, a member of the Love Inc. board of directors, said she and others on the board had some reservations initially about the changes. Hueber said she questioned whether the consolidated thrift store location would be adequate.

“I had real doubts,” she said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wojciechowski allayed those concerns by presenting detailed plans showing how the consolidation would work and how it would allow Love Inc. to broaden its mission in the new community center. Wojciechowski took over as the agency’s executive director last year after the retirement of her predecessor, Barbara Howard.

Hueber, a retired nurse, said she now is excited about the potential for introducing health care services in the new space, such as vision tests and hearing tests. There also has been talk of other services, such as instruction on building vegetable gardens at home.

“The sky’s the limit,” Huebner said.

Love Inc. future community center at 480 S. Pine St. in Burlington

Once a thrift shop with a variety of merchandise, the Love Inc. property at 480 S. Pine St., is being cleared out in preparation for creating a new multi-purpose community center serving the Burlington area's most vulnerable populations.

A ‘very powerful tool’

Others in the community are excited, too, to see Love Inc. positioning itself for expanded services.

Rev. Kirk Lahmann of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church said he is impressed by Love Inc.’s ability to remain flexible when seeking to address the needs of Burlington’s most vulnerable families.

St. John’s is one of the churches that take turns hosting a community meal site with Love Inc., a service that has been disrupted temporarily by COVID-19.

Lahmann said he looks forward to seeing what services the agency comes up with at the new community center, which he called a “very powerful tool” in helping those in need.

“They’ve been able to pivot what they’ve offered,” he said. “It sounds to me like this is going to be an excellent, well-planned move.”

Wojciechowski said officials are hoping to conduct a grand opening once the new center is ready for the public.

Tom Kahlhamer volunteer at Love Inc. thrift shop in Burlington

Volunteer Tom Kahlhamer sorts through merchandise looking for empty hangers in the new consolidated thrift store operated by Love Inc., a nonprofit serving people in need in Burlington.

After becoming executive director last year, Wojciechowski said, she discovered that the thrift stores were the most visible part of Love Inc. She decided that the agency should refocus its efforts on broadening its mission — especially for those learning how to survive in a post-COVID reality.

She called the community center “a blank canvas” for the future of Love Inc.

“It really opens a door for us,” she said, “to connect with the community in a different way.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Caledonia may charge homeowners thousands for water/sewer connections they didn't want
Local News

Caledonia may charge homeowners thousands for water/sewer connections they didn't want

  • 4 min to read

Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.

+2
'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him
Crime and Courts

'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.

“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News