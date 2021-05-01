New community center being planned in Burlington

At its main campus in the 400 block of Pine Street, the agency owns about 50,000 square foot of space. Until recently, that included one thrift store for adults and another store for kids, as well as a small program office.

Officials have combined the two thrift stores into the kids’ store space. The other store is being converted into the new community center, which might ultimately get a different name.

The kids’ store has been remodeled and rearranged to make room for all of the thrift store merchandise.

Once the other store has been cleared out, it will become a spacious home for special events like the back-to-school supply distribution. It also will become the center of new services and programs to address the evolving needs of Burlington’s vulnerable populations.

Colleen Hueber, a member of the Love Inc. board of directors, said she and others on the board had some reservations initially about the changes. Hueber said she questioned whether the consolidated thrift store location would be adequate.

“I had real doubts,” she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}