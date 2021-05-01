New community center being planned in Burlington

BURLINGTON — As the community works to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Love Inc. is carving out space on its campus for new services in a changing environment of needs.
The Burlington-based nonprofit serving people in need has consolidated its thrift store operations and has created a “community center” to introduce new services.
Love Inc. officials say they are not sure what services will be offered inside the new community center, to be located at 480 S. Pine St., but they suspect that needs will be great as government assistance stemming from the COVID-19 crisis fades away.
Patti Wojciechowski, executive director of the agency, said the range of possibilities includes everything from providing new health care services to teaching families how to grow their own food at home.
“We can really mold it into whatever we want it to be, and whatever the community tells us they need,” Wojciechowski said.
Established in 1984 by a group of churches, Love Inc. operates thrift stores in four locations — including one in Waterford — and also offers a food pantry, community meals, back-to-school supplies for kids and other services. About 7,600 people visited the food pantry last year while 300 kids got back-to-school supplies and 250 families were served through an Adopt-A-Family holiday program.
At its main campus in the 400 block of Pine Street, the agency owns about 50,000 square foot of space. Until recently, that included one thrift store for adults and another store for kids, as well as a small program office.
Officials have combined the two thrift stores into the kids’ store space. The other store is being converted into the new community center, which might ultimately get a different name.
The kids’ store has been remodeled and rearranged to make room for all of the thrift store merchandise.
Once the other store has been cleared out, it will become a spacious home for special events like the back-to-school supply distribution. It also will become the center of new services and programs to address the evolving needs of Burlington’s vulnerable populations.
Colleen Hueber, a member of the Love Inc. board of directors, said she and others on the board had some reservations initially about the changes. Hueber said she questioned whether the consolidated thrift store location would be adequate.
“I had real doubts,” she said.
Wojciechowski allayed those concerns by presenting detailed plans showing how the consolidation would work and how it would allow Love Inc. to broaden its mission in the new community center. Wojciechowski took over as the agency’s executive director last year after the retirement of her predecessor, Barbara Howard.
Hueber, a retired nurse, said she now is excited about the potential for introducing health care services in the new space, such as vision tests and hearing tests. There also has been talk of other services, such as instruction on building vegetable gardens at home.
“The sky’s the limit,” Huebner said.
A ‘very powerful tool’
Others in the community are excited, too, to see Love Inc. positioning itself for expanded services.
Rev. Kirk Lahmann of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church said he is impressed by Love Inc.’s ability to remain flexible when seeking to address the needs of Burlington’s most vulnerable families.
St. John’s is one of the churches that take turns hosting a community meal site with Love Inc., a service that has been disrupted temporarily by COVID-19.
Lahmann said he looks forward to seeing what services the agency comes up with at the new community center, which he called a “very powerful tool” in helping those in need.
“They’ve been able to pivot what they’ve offered,” he said. “It sounds to me like this is going to be an excellent, well-planned move.”
Wojciechowski said officials are hoping to conduct a grand opening once the new center is ready for the public.
After becoming executive director last year, Wojciechowski said, she discovered that the thrift stores were the most visible part of Love Inc. She decided that the agency should refocus its efforts on broadening its mission — especially for those learning how to survive in a post-COVID reality.
She called the community center “a blank canvas” for the future of Love Inc.
“It really opens a door for us,” she said, “to connect with the community in a different way.”