New coffee shop planned at tiny home village for veterans

Hartleben said they do not tend to see very many combat veterans, who have resources through the Department of Veterans Affairs, but it does happen sometimes that combat veterans become residents of the village. Currently, there is a combat veteran living in the village who is still serving in the National Guard.

But the majority of the residents tend to be peacetime veterans and former members of the National Guard or reservists, who have fewer resources available to them.

Hartleben said the VA has a system for determining who gets what benefits and to what extent.

“If you don’t fall within that category, trying to get any kind of benefit is very difficult for veterans,” Hartleben said, “and that’s why most of them do give up if they’re struggling with something, if they need something.”

She added: “Sometimes the VA isn’t the best avenue for a veteran.”

Hartleben said it is better to have a conversation with the individual to help determine what their need is in order to find an appropriate resource within their own community. At Veterans Outreach, they serve veterans without making distinctions.

Life in the village