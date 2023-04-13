UNION GROVE — These two cousins have been best friends since birth, and now they have teamed up to bring their love for the science of coffee to the people of Union Grove.

Just Brew It, 1007 Main Street, in Union Grove, is a new coffee shop opened by cousins Rebecca Forseth and Brittany Galbraith on March 11.

While not sure what it was going to be, the two knew they wanted to go into business together. Growing up together in Union Grove, the cousins have always been the best of friends.

The decision to open a coffee shop came with the expansion to Union Grove's downtown area, which was missing one.

"Union Grove was where we both grew up," Forseth said. "The Downtown Union Grove area has been growing, and we wanted to help add to it. We were thinking, 'What's Union Grove missing?,' and immediately, a coffee shop immediately came to mind."

Forseth said a coffee shop was also what the building owners had in mind for the space and that they'd been holding out for one for the three years since the building's construction.

"When we approached them, they were like, 'This is exactly what we've been waiting for," Forseth said.

The big windows and the space being on a corner lot, along with the possibility of a drive-thru, were also what helped draw the duo to it.

Conception for the shop took about a year prior to opening, with the lease for the building being secured around September.

Forseth considers her and her cousin "coffee nerds." The shop has bookshelves lined with books about everything from processing to roasting and everything in between.

"We both love coffee, always have," Forseth said. "So, we started from there."

Forseth said her love for a cup of joe began when she had kids. Like most new parents, trying everything in their power to stay awake, she started with Folgers brand coffee.

"I hated the taste of it," Forseth said with a laugh. "But I loved how I was able to stay awake."

From there, Forseth began researching coffee more, reading up on the subject and getting familiar with different brands. Forseth said she was interested in all aspects of the process, from how the beans are picked to how the consistency of ground beans can lead to the perfect cup.

The beans the cousins use come from Eastview Coffee Company in Kenosha. The duo picked Eastview for many reasons, including that it's a local roaster that prioritizes making a positive impact. The coffee company donates a dollar back to the Kenosha community for every bag bought. Eastview also uses biodegradable coffee bags, another aspect of why the cousins chose it.

"We love absolutely everything they stand for," Forseth said. "Not to mention the taste is there, which is great."

The shop also sells baked goods from a local Kenosha bakery, but Forseth hopes to partner with other Union Grove businesses for treats in the future.

Playing around and experimenting with flavors was a big draw for the duo, mainly using Torani flavor syrups. The two plan to have a rotating menu of both seasonal and experimental flavors.

One example of this is their seasonal drink "Cheesecake Delight," a mixture of the cheesecake and cherry flavored syrups. Many people have commented to Forseth that the flavor tastes like a "liquid cheesecake."

Forseth's favorite is their "Mint Mojito" latte. Galbraith and the staff at Just Brew It have also come up with a few of their own flavor creations.

But the creativity doesn't stop at the duo and their family. Any of the syrups on hand at the shop can be put into any of the drinks, so customers can have a chance to make their own signature drinks.

"We are very flexible with how we can make things," Forseth said.

The crew plan to change the seasonal flavors out every three months so guests can try them all without worrying about a big menu.

The shop also carries what they call "Brew Babies," which are their signature frozen blended coffee drink, and offers true-to-form expresso that comes in smaller cups, in line with tradition.

The walls of the coffee shop feature art from local artists, all available to purchase.

The openness of the space allows for plenty of seating and room for special monthly activities that the owners hope to bring to the location, such as bingo events in April and sugar cookie decorating in May. The pair also hopes to get permits to have live music and open mic nights in the space.

Dan Galbraith, Brittany's husband, said that he was all for the idea of going into business for themselves when his wife and her cousin started discussing it.

"You don't want to work for somebody else all your life," Dan said. "It's good to take chances when it's an asset chance. If you have an opportunity, try it. What's the worst that could happen? Why not give it a try, see how you do?"

Dan is on staff at the shop, in addition to Forseth's husband, who is also named Dan, and another cousin, Brice Johnson.

From the start, the people of Union Grove have given Just Brew It a positive and welcoming reception. Forseth said that the line was to the door all day long on opening day.

"It felt amazing. We felt so happy about it," Forseth said about the community's response.

"It's just awesome to be a part of growing the downtown, and we look forward to being here and hopefully stay here long."

From coffee to cola: The most popular nonalcoholic beverages in the US ranked Ranking the most popular nonalcoholic beverages #7. Diet beverages #6. Milk #5. Fruit beverages #4. Tea #3. Sweetened beverages #2. Coffee #1. Water