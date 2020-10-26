New Case Eagle Park campground nixed after neighbors fear 'negative impacts'

ROCHESTER — A quarter-million dollars to be set aside for planning a new campground at Case Eagle Park in Rochester will likely be removed from Racine County’s 2021 budget.
During a public hearing on the proposed budget on Thursday, County Executive Jonathan Delagrave asked the County Board’s Finance Committee to propose removing the $250,000 for campground planning and set it aside for another purpose.
The reason Delagrave provided for that request was that the county received “dozens of letters” from area residents who were concerned about potential “negative impacts” a campground could bring to the park and its surrounding area.
“We take public input seriously and we fully understand and appreciate the concerns from residents in the area. I will be asking the County Board to remove this item from the budget,” Delagrave said in a statement. “We do not want to move forward on something that could lead to many negative impacts” in the neighborhood.
The Finance Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday, followed by County Board meetings on Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, at which the budget will be voted on followed by the tax levy (to fund that budget) being voted on.
Still, parks and quality of life have remained a high priority in the 2021 budget. $500,000 is planned to be set aside for the long-awaited and widely supported Rails to Trails initiative, and another $3.2 million for a new pavilion at Quarry Lake Park.
In an interview with reporters earlier this month prior to presenting the budget, Delagrave said: “When I took office five years ago, I made upgrading our parks a priority.”
Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the County Board received more than 30 pages of comments and dozens more letters in support of the funding for Rails to Trails, an initiative that aims to transform abandoned railways into bike paths in order to connect nearby communities — locally, that would mean extending the Route of the Badger through Sturtevant, Mount Pleasant, Yorkville, Union Grove and Dover.
If successful, it could be an economic boon by encouraging local families to visit nearby trailside businesses while also bringing in bike-friendly tourists.
“When complete, this trail will be very beneficial to the people of Racine County,” said Larissa Gallagher who, along with the rest of Union Grove’s Rails to Trails committee, has spent more than four years advocating for this project. “The addition of this green space will improve the quality of life and sense of community to the surrounding areas by offering a safe place for residents to exercise, connect with other communities, and reconnect with nature.
“The trail will provide active transportation and recreation opportunities by connecting people with places, providing more fitness options to residents and visitors, and creating safer areas for student-athletes to train,”
Gallagher added that extending the Route of the Badger would provide a place for kids and grownups “to ride bikes away from busy city streets.”
Eric Johnson of The Journal Times contributed to this story.
