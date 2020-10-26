New Case Eagle Park campground nixed after neighbors fear 'negative impacts'

By the numbers

The county’s proposed balanced 2021 budget calls for $77,881,520 in both revenues and expenditures, up 3.7% from a budgeted balanced $75,112,389 in 2020.

Projected 2021 revenues include $43,111,159 of property tax income, up 4.5% from the $41,252,227 budgeted in 2020. The county’s proposed 2021 budget calls for $30,873,741 in general revenues, down from $31,123,019 this year, as well as $3,896,620 in applied cash balances, up from $2,737,143 currently.

The county’s proposed 2021 expenditures include $30,168,693 for General Government, down from $31,358,415; $40,466,575 for Public Safety, up from $37,412,831; $270,867 for Health and Human Services, up from $258,055; $4,956,827 for Culture, Recreation and Education, up from $4,720,956; and $2,018,558 for Conservation and Development, up from $1,362,132.

During a conference call with reporters prior to his 2021 budget address earlier this month, Delagrave said that while the exact property tax mill rate will not be known until November, he said he was confident that the county’s tax rate would show a year-to-year decline for the seventh straight year.