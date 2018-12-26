CALEDONIA — Daniel Reilly is a coffee drinker. He has a “no whining” mug on his desk that he says he refills “constantly” throughout the day.
Reilly has only been the Caledonia Police Department’s chief since September, but he’s already planning to retire from the department.
But retirement isn’t really on the horizon yet for the 52-year-old career police officer, who was born in Lake Geneva and grew up in Racine. Reilly just knows he wants to stay in Caledonia for the foreseeable future.
That kind of foresight is part of what drew village leaders to Reilly during the four-month search for a new police chief as they sought a replacement for Daniel Warren, who retired in May after three years as chief and 31 years on the force.
Reilly, who lives in Pleasant Prairie with his wife, has nearly three decades of law enforcement experience in a growing community. He’s been a police officer since 1989 and served the Pleasant Prairie Police Department from 1992 through this summer, when he left to take the job in Caledonia.
In 1992, Pleasant Prairie only had 12,000 residents, but now there are more than 20,000 people there. He anticipates something similar happening in Caledonia, which currently has a population of about 25,000 and hasn’t grown much since 2000.
What changes do you hope to implement in the coming months or years in Caledonia?
My plan is to increase training within the agency, as well as include technological changes. Body cameras, for example, are quickly becoming a must in police work. Although this is not a cheap program, the transparency that they provide to the community, the evidential benefit and the reassurance that our officers will have a defense against slander makes the initiative worth it.
Did you have any other jobs before law enforcement?
As a young man, I worked with Pinkerton Security for SC Johnson, and working in bars, bouncing and stuff like that. In those jobs I ended up meeting officers and they said, “You might be good at this, this could be a fit for you.” No one in my family was in law enforcement. It wasn’t my dream or anything, it just worked out.
This is your first time being a police chief. How have you handled challenges right out of the gate?
There are many challenges in coming to an agency where you do not know anyone, however none that were not expected. It is my first time as a chief of police, but after almost 30 years of law enforcement, I believe I came to this position prepared and motivated. Police work is a very fluid occupation and veterans learn to deal with challenges as they come in. Experience and training allow for leaders to deal with whatever circumstances they encounter.
You don’t always wear a police uniform while on the job. Why is that?
I generally dress business casual. I still have a badge, gun, handcuffs and extra ammo on my person, so I still am identifiable as a police officer. As a chief or upper administration (member), much of my time is either at the office or in meetings. Many of these meetings are not just law enforcement, but many other walks of life. Business casual is usually the dress of the day for these types of events. It really is no different than a doctor wearing a suit or business casual versus scrubs.
Most everyone expects Caledonia to grow economically and by population in the next few years. How do you think that will change the community?
With Foxconn and Amazon coming to the area, this will bring in many other businesses and jobs. I myself am a giant fan of nature and environment, but growth and development are coming to the surrounding communities. This will impact Caledonia.
I believe I was brought in because of this expected growth. Having worked for almost 27 years in Pleasant Prairie, I have experienced this before. In 1992, when I started in Pleasant Prairie, it looked a lot like Caledonia does now. Generally, growth and population increases will result in an increase in crime and emergency services — both police and fire.
However, controlled, smart growth does not have to result in negative consequences. As the population and business infrastructure grow, the Police Department and Fire Department need to grow, as do training and technology. In my time here, one of the goals will be to provide that framework for the future leadership of the agency.
Does your family have any fun holiday traditions?
Not really. We do the finding the elf daily. I generally take a picture of the location. My family will have a small family Christmas. Unfortunately, my boys (two sons, ages 29 and 25) are grown and have, over recent years, spread across the country and the globe for some holidays, so the dinner table has become smaller.
