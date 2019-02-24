Downtown Racine has evolved into a destination for both residents and out-of-town visitors, where outstanding architecture and Lake Michigan become the backdrop for a business district that’s blooming with vibrancy. 2018 was a year of unprecedented growth. As we all know, Foxconn has played a huge roll in the sudden interest in Racine County and specifically downtown.
Downtown Racine Corp.’s mission is to foster economic, social and cultural vitality by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. With that said, we worked extremely hard to fulfill our mission and create positive and lasting change in 2018 and will continue that mission as we move forward in these exciting times.
We recognize the critical importance of downtowns in communities as they are not only the economic engine but also create a sense of pride in residents and help distinguish our community against others. Internationally known “downtown guru” Roger Brooks recently stated, “Downtowns are back and more important than ever. They should be at the very top of your priority list. The heart and soul of any community, besides its people, is its downtown. It’s your nucleus.” We couldn’t agree more. With that said, the DRC focuses on four major areas: Business development, marketing of downtown, free community events, and clean and safe initiatives.
Business development
DRC works diligently to be a resource for incoming investors, entrepreneurs and current businesses in Downtown Racine. There were more investments made through property transfers in 2018 then the last three years combined and the number of new businesses that continue to open is astonishing.
We continue identifying new business prospects and developing economic tools for further private investment and maintain strong partnerships with the city’s economic development team. The year 2018 saw 23 new businesses open in Downtown Racine (up from 20 in 2018 and nine in 2016) Those businesses are: Vapemeisters, Racine Brewing Co., Private Stock Tattoo (second location) Culture Bar, Square Space, Beauty Blvd, Thrifty Treasures, Lux, Mrs. Betty’s Kitchen, Starship Records, Pub on Wisconsin (new ownership), Main St. Bakery, Legacy on Main, As Time Goes By Antiques, 509 Club, Siena Catholic Schools, Raymond James & Associates, Astound Group, Orange Thread Collections, Perennial Handmade Studio, Atmosphere Creative Space, Long Shot Vinyl and Roberta.
New businesses slated to open in the spring include Gold Diamond & Design (former Seebeck’s), The Maple Table (former Subway), Plush Clothing (former Copacetic), White Tower Pizza (former Pizza Chef), Amos Los Tacos (former Casablanca), OS Project (new building on Sixth Street which will be a gallery) and Acropolis Restaurant (re-opening).
There were several exciting announcements of market-rate residential developments including Sixth Street at the River, Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue, Lake Avenue YMCA and the North Beach area which will create more than 850 units and have an economic impact of over $7.6 million annually in Downtown Racine. Two other notable buildings that sold were to Foxconn for their Smart-City Innovation Centers which will also be considered an international hub for developing autonomous vehicles at 1 Main St. and 601 Lake Ave. (former Elks Club).
Multiple established Downtown businesses and events were recognized in Journal Times’ Best of Racine County Reader’s poll with 12 first place, eight second place and 12 third place finishes.
Marketing
Marketing Downtown Racine to both residents and tourists has a substantial economic impact on our city. By highlighting the exciting events and activities, we are able to showcase downtown in our best light. In 2018, we focused quite a bit of our efforts on digital marketing with more than 1.3 million impressions on online advertising. Our website and social sites continue to be an asset to tourists and residents with over 60,000 unique visitors to racinedowntown.com and combined followers of more than 16,000 people on social media and email.
Community events
Our free community events are a powerful and important asset to Racine. The DRC was a proud host to 66 free events in Downtown during 2018. These events had an economic impact of $1.3 million and create community pride while allowing people from all walks of life to come together and enjoy our beautiful lakefront and Downtown. The most notable event, Party on the Pavement, voted Racine’s Best event, had 131 vendors and a one-day economic impact of $720,000. Other events included the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Holiday Parade which had attendance of over 8,500 combined. Music on the Monument and Saturday Sounds allowed our community to enjoy free live music every Friday and Saturday during the summer months and the community ice rink allowed hundreds of kids to try skating for the first time.
Clean and safe initiatives
The DRC along with Downtown Business Improvement District No. 1 (BID) implements critical clean and safe initiatives to make sure our Downtown is pristine and aesthetically pleasing. These initiatives include sidewalk and curb cleaning, weed spraying, graffiti removal, private security on Friday and Saturday evenings, flowers, banners and holiday decorations. In addition, during the summer months we employ public service ambassadors who help with special events, supervise the Laurel Clark Fountain and help with general Downtown cleanup.
“The DRC is extremely proud of what was accomplished during 2018 and the significant development and level of economic activity that is occurring in our downtown,” stated Dave Kamm, Chair of the DRC Board of Directors. “Looking forward we are incredibly excited about the unprecedented opportunities that exist and the investments that are currently being made and are yet to come. We look forward to pursuing our vision of Downtown Racine — being the true heart and economic engine for our community; a vibrant and diverse destination to live, shop, explore and conduct business.”
A thriving downtown doesn’t happen by accident. It takes vision, partnership and persistence. It takes the commitment of people who care about this place.
For information on how to volunteer at events or contribute to DRC’s mission, contact Kelly Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com. To join the email list, visit racinedowntown.com. To join our text club, text the keyword: ‘Racine’ to 95577.
Downtown Racine Corporation is a nonprofit that receives no direct government funding.
