"New business, not new therapists" | Mount Pleasant therapist duo aims to serve the underserved

MOUNT PLEASANT — There’s a gap in neurological health care. Elizabeth Olley and Megan Kramp noticed that an underserved population was not getting the treatment needed to properly heal.

So, they decided to leave their positions and take matters into their own hands.

Neuro Advantage Rehabilitation, 13200 Globe Drive, is the brainchild of Olley and Kramp.

“We are a new business, but we are not new therapists,” Kramp said.

Together they have worked in neurological health care for two decades, serving a combined 20 years as physical and occupational therapists at Ascension All Saints Hospital, bringing the years of experience and specialty they have in treating people with physical and occupational therapy. Neuro Advantage is a brand new neurological therapy center that specializes in physical and occupational therapy for patients who live with neurological conditions such as strokes or Parkinson’s Disease.

“Therapists are trained to treat any type of patient. We can treat anybody,” said Olley, “but not every therapist is good at everything, just like doctors. You see a specialty doctor like if you have a heart condition, you see a cardiologist. We kind of want to create that niche for those patients.

“If you are a patient or person with neurological conditions, we want to be the people that you go to because we are the specialists in that area.”

While there is a crossover between physical and occupational therapy when it comes to physical treatment, occupational therapy is used to target more specific activities such as standing, grasping an object, or keeping balance and coordination for a certain amount of time.

Occupational therapy refers to repairing and enhancing the ability to do everyday things in a physical aspect.

Olley works with patients one-on-one to see what they do in a day and how to have the patient be able to do those things correctly on a specific level. Olley said if a patient comes in and says they want to walk into their kitchen and cook a meal for their family, she will work with them to get them to be able to enhance their coordination and balance to have them be able to do.

Kramp specializes in physical therapy, helping people with neurological conditions get their bodies back into physical shape and return to walking, balancing and climbing stairs.

The center has a number of different types of equipment that Olley and Kramp both use to assist patients with equipment such as an exercise bike to help strengthen and improve endurance, a practice staircase to work on climbing stairs and parallel bars to help patients learn how to stand up or to take their first steps again. The center is also looking to acquire a ceiling-mounted harness system to help patients feel more secure about trying to stand and walk again.

The center also has a variety of classes and groups to assist and educate people on these conditions, including a Parkinson’s disease support group that meets at 3 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month.

Ailments such as Parkinson’s and multiple sclerosis are chronic and progressive conditions that get worse with time, but Olley and Kramp want to develop relationships with patients to have them come back for a lifetime of care.

Olley and Kramp also offer wellness services, encouraging patients who have graduated from therapy to come back when they need to and make sure they are still physically well, need help starting with an exercise routine, or simply if they feel like they may need a tune-up. The therapists believe that the restoration process doesn’t need to end after therapy is complete, and they will work with patients to assist them further if they want.

Neuro Advantage is holding a grand opening open house from 9 a.m.-noon on June 18. The event will be open to the public and will allow visitors to tour the center and get to know the therapists. Olley and Kramp will also schedule complimentary balance screenings for anybody interested in the month of June.

“Our goal,” said Olley and Kramp in a statement, “is to use our experience to fill a gap in the community by providing specialized care and provide resources for individuals with neurologic conditions and create lasting relationships to promote lifelong wellness.”

