 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

New business lets you use boats in Racine's Reefpoint Marina, without having to own a boat

  • 0
Freedom Boat Club employees cut ribbon

Freedom Boat Club employees celebrate the opening of their Racine location with a giant pair of scissors and ribbon. The new offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week. From left are Leanne Kosinski, marketing manager; Robert Lopez, director of dock operations; Ellen Marsili, Wisconsin membership executive; and Emma Munkvold, dock hand.

 RYAN PATTERSON,

RACINE — Blustery conditions Friday prevented four boats from going out on Lake Michigan, but they can now be rented through October as part of a new business.

Freedom Boat Club opened a new location Friday at Reefpoint Marina in Racine. The offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week, weather permitting.

Boat club members pay a one-time entry fee of $5,500 and monthly dues of $299. Members also pay for boat fuel. Freedom Boat Club covers the costs of the boat, storage, maintenance and everything else.

Leanne Kosinski, marketing manager at Freedom Boat Club, said the company chose Racine because of its proximity to Lake Michigan, population and average income.

The company has more than 300 worldwide locations. Racine is its sixth spot in Wisconsin. Boat club members in Wisconsin can use any in-state location as many times as possible. They can also rent watercraft at locations outside the state up to four times per year.

People are also reading…

Members go through online and water safety training before using a boat, and dock staff help with boat departure and return. Boaters must stay within 20 miles of the lake shoreline.

Racine has four private boats 20 to 24 feet in length. The boats will only be used by members, according to Ellen Marsili, Freedom Boat Club Wisconsin membership executive.

Boats are available every day May through October from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and reservations can be made to use a boat for part of the day or a full day.

Kosinski said the company’s typical member-to-boat ratio is nine-to-one. If the Racine location has more than 36 members in the future, the company will use money from entry fees to buy additional vessels.

Freedom Boat Club opens new Racine location

Freedom Boat Club employees and Matt Montemurro, president/CEO of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, right, celebrate the opening of the Freedom Boat Club's Racine location Friday. The new offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week. From left are Leanne Kosinski, marketing manager; Kyle Peters, dock manager; and Emma Munkvold, dock hand.

Matt Montemurro, president/CEO of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, said the unique offering should bring more people in the water and be in demand during summer.

“Once the word gets out on this, I think it’ll become very popular,” Montemurro said.

Montemurro said boating serves as a great family activity, especially for people who enjoy the outdoors.

Kosinski agreed and said boating can be a relaxing, memorable activity.

“Boating frees your mind,” Kosinski said.

Friday offered harsh weather inhospitable to boating, but nicer days and more frequent water use should be arriving soon.

In Photos: Racine's Vintage Boat Show 2017

The 15th Annual International Boat Show is runs from 9am-5pm Friday and Saturday. The show features restored and original boats from the 20th century in the lake and on land.

1 of 11
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Philippines: Painful legacy of President Duterte's "War on drugs"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News