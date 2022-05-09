New business lets you use boats in Racine's Reefpoint Marina, without having to own a boat

RACINE — Blustery conditions Friday prevented four boats from going out on Lake Michigan, but they can now be rented through October as part of a new business.

Freedom Boat Club opened a new location Friday at Reefpoint Marina in Racine. The offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week, weather permitting.

Boat club members pay a one-time entry fee of $5,500 and monthly dues of $299. Members also pay for boat fuel. Freedom Boat Club covers the costs of the boat, storage, maintenance and everything else.

Leanne Kosinski, marketing manager at Freedom Boat Club, said the company chose Racine because of its proximity to Lake Michigan, population and average income.

The company has more than 300 worldwide locations. Racine is its sixth spot in Wisconsin. Boat club members in Wisconsin can use any in-state location as many times as possible. They can also rent watercraft at locations outside the state up to four times per year.

Members go through online and water safety training before using a boat, and dock staff help with boat departure and return. Boaters must stay within 20 miles of the lake shoreline.

Racine has four private boats 20 to 24 feet in length. The boats will only be used by members, according to Ellen Marsili, Freedom Boat Club Wisconsin membership executive.

Boats are available every day May through October from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and reservations can be made to use a boat for part of the day or a full day.

Kosinski said the company’s typical member-to-boat ratio is nine-to-one. If the Racine location has more than 36 members in the future, the company will use money from entry fees to buy additional vessels.

Matt Montemurro, president/CEO of the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, said the unique offering should bring more people in the water and be in demand during summer.

“Once the word gets out on this, I think it’ll become very popular,” Montemurro said.

Montemurro said boating serves as a great family activity, especially for people who enjoy the outdoors.

Kosinski agreed and said boating can be a relaxing, memorable activity.

“Boating frees your mind,” Kosinski said.

Friday offered harsh weather inhospitable to boating, but nicer days and more frequent water use should be arriving soon.

