BURLINGTON — New Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank views the city as a “hidden gem,” with an ideal-sized school system.
“We’re big enough that we can do a lot of really wonderful things for the students,” Plank said. “But it’s small enough that we still know the kids.”
According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, BASD had a districtwide enrollment of 3,145 students in the 2018-19 school year.
Plank stepped into the superintendent role July 1 after the retirement of Peter Smet, who had worked for the district for 30 years, the last 7 as superintendent.
Plank grew up in Cudahy, and is entering his 24th year working in education, much of that serving as a high school principal. His most recent position was principal at Middleton-Cross Plains High School in Dane County. This will be Plank’s first time serving as a superintendent.
He started out as a band director — Plank plays saxophone — but moved into administration after four years.
Plank said he enjoyed his work as a high school principal “a great deal.”
“You get into education to work with kids and that experience is somewhat of a calling,” he said. “It’s something that people who work in education take very, very seriously and I loved being with the kids.”
Plank described himself as “kid-focused” and a “collaborative worker.”
“I’m going, to the extent possible, to try to not be making decisions about things in isolation,” Plank said. “I believe in shared vision.”
He perceives that many things are going well in the district, and doesn’t have plans for any large, immediate changes. In Plank’s eyes, the most significant challenges facing the district are funding and the mental health of its students.
“What I’d like to be able to do is spend some time listening and learning so that we can really sort of tighten up on the work that we’re doing in terms of leadership elements,” Plank said.
Plank is especially impressed with some of BASD’s options for students, including its Montessori program, its construction academy in partnership with Gateway Technical College and its internship opportunities for high school students.
“There’s a real significant support for the schools in Burlington, which is I think awesome,” Plank said.
Middle school plans
The community demonstrated its support last fall when voters approved $43.65 million in borrowing for construction of a new sixth through eighth-grade middle school, as well as maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades district wide.
“That’s a real kind of turning point for a school system and a community,” Plank said.
The district expects the groundbreaking to take place this fall and for the building to open in fall 2021.
“In the next two school years we’re going to be building a middle school, and every single one of our schools has some level of construction work being done, and that’s a massive undertaking,” Plank said. “Minimizing the impact that will directly have on the kids and teachers is going to be a sizable element to that.”
