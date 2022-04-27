New Burlington police chief named

BURLINGTON — One week after the police chief’s retirement was disclosed to the public, the city has announced the hiring of a new chief chosen without an outside search.

Lt. Brian Zmudzinski, the department’s current No. 2-ranking official, is being promoted to take over the department after Police Chief Mark Anderson retires on May 20.

One other applicant from within the department was considered for the job: Patrol Sgt. Jeremy Krusemark.

Zmudzinski has been in the police department for 17 years, starting as an officer in August 2005. Working his way up the ranks, he has served as field training officer, honor guard member, bike patrol officer, firearms instructor, and field training coordinator. He was promoted to sergeant in 2010 and then to lieutenant in 2015.

The former U.S. Marine Corps serviceman holds a master’s degree in criminal justice administration and recently graduated from the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

“I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to serve as the City of Burlington’s next police chief,” he said in a prepared statement. “I am proud to work alongside the brave men and women of our department who deserve the most credit and recognition.”

Zmudzinski could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Internal search only

In announcing Zmudzinski’s appointment, the city said the Police and Fire Commission conducted an internal search only, without seeking potential candidates from outside of Burlington.

“The Police and Fire Commission is pleased to announce the selection of Lt. Brian Zmudzinski as the City of Burlington’s next police chief,” the city said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Lt. Zmudzinski was selected from two qualified applicants from within the organization.”

Anderson, who has been police chief for seven years, announced his retirement plans April 19 during a Burlington City Council meeting. City records show that he submitted his letter of resignation on March 7.

City Administrator Carina Walters and others have been unavailable for comment on why the chief’s retirement plans were not disclosed to the public for six weeks.

Two days after Anderson made his announcement at the City Council meeting, the Police and Fire Commission met behind closed doors with two unidentified applicants for police chief. At the time, city officials said nothing about how the search was being conducted or whether other applicants were under consideration.

City Human Resource Manager Debra Epping said the commission voted unanimously at the April 21 meeting to hire Zmudzinski.

Cities seeking to fill top management positions often conduct nationwide searches, advertising their job posting in trade journals and elsewhere in an effort to attract a large pool of applicants.

“The Police and Fire Commission made the decision to conduct an internal search first,” Epping said in an email. “If they were not satisfied with the internal applicants, they would have opened the search up externally.”

Members of the Police and Fire Commission either declined to comment or could not be reached for comment. City records show that the commission chairman is Peter Hintz and that the commission also includes Patrick Albers, Chris Miller, Bridget Hinchliffe and Troy Everson.

In announcing Zmudzinski’s promotion Wednesday, the city said the Police and Fire Commission began its “internal search” after Anderson disclosed his retirement plans March 7 in a letter to Mayor Jeannie Hefty.

In the letter, also released Wednesday, Anderson signaled an expectation that Zmudzinski would take over on an interim basis.

“I will do everything possible to wrap my duties and make sure Lt. Brian Zmudzinski is prepared to lead the department until a decision regarding my replacement is made,” he wrote.

The city said Zmudzinski’s approved salary as police chief is $109,782, up from his current salary of $101,483. Anderson earns $117,624 a year.

The police department has 23 officers and spends $3.4 million a year to handle about 13,000 calls for service, or 35 a day on average. That includes 2,500 traffic stops each year.

