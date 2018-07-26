MOUNT PLEASANT — After investing about $2 million to renovate the former Racine Athletic Club building at 1320 Warwick Way, Bryant & Stratton College’s Mount Pleasant satellite campus is 90 percent complete.
On Wednesday, crews were putting the finishing touches to the exterior, which Greg Brandner, the college’s Wisconsin state director, said should be completed within a few weeks. Some areas of the college’s curriculum offerings may be adapting in the future as well.
Francis Felser, president and CEO of the college, and Bradner said that in addition to its assortment of business, education, healthcare and legal degrees, the college also hopes to collaborate with Foxconn Technology Group to develop a program for the massive Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, under construction just a few miles away.
“We’re here to work with them and train their employees for what they need,” said Brandner.
“It’s a win-win,” added Felser.
Bryant and Stratton
Bryant & Stratton College is a for-profit, New York state-based college founded in 1854. It has locations in Virginia, Ohio and three in the Milwaukee area. Felser said the college’s goal is to have small satellite locations as points of contact for students.
“Our research shows the closer the student is to the facility, their graduation rates and success rates go up,” said Felser.
Classes are a blend of face-to-face and online learning, which Felser said fits a variety of learning styles and gives students who work full-time the flexibility they need.
Brandner is based at the Wauwatosa campus and said they noticed students were commuting from the Racine, Kenosha and Burlington areas. The college decided to research potential locations for a new satellite campus.
“It’s really employer-driven,” said Felser. “We find where there’s an unmet need, where there are open positions.”
Bryant & Stratton focuses on what Felser calls the “para-professionals:” paralegals, practical nurses, medical assistants, etc.
Brandner said 44 students enrolled in the local campus’ first semester, which started on May 2, and out those students the practical nursing and medical assistant programs were the most popular.
Out of the approximately 15,000 square-feet at the Mount Pleasant campus, the majority is taken up by large, modern science and nursing laboratories. The overall campus design is slick and colorful with lounge areas, including an outdoor space with a couch, in order to appeal to young millennials.
Bryant & Stratton also has a liberal arts program that teaches “soft skills.”
“You hear a lot about employers finding it harder to find ‘good help,’” said Felser. “It’s really on these workplace competencies, these soft skills you hear a lot about: being able to communicate correctly, personal skills, not only knowing what to say but how to say it.”
“That’s one way our graduates stand out,” he said.
The campus has academic and financial counselors available some days and on others, students can do video consultations with counselors at other campuses. The average full-time student tuition is $9,000 and the college offers government loans, grants and scholarships.
Brander said Bryant & Stratton is on track to have 75 students enrolled this fall. The campus can accommodate about 300-400 students a semester.
Working with Foxconn
Bryant & Stratton selected the Mount Pleasant site shortly before Foxconn announced its future location. Now college officials are hoping to partner with their future neighbor.
“It’s exciting to be here. Everyone is excited for what going on in the Racine area,” said Bradner. “And I think we’re going to play a very important role for that growth of job creation.”
What that role will be has not been ironed out yet but they’re optimistic. Bryant & Stratton offers technical training courses on other campuses.
Bill Mitchell, Foxconn’s vice president of business operations, is scheduled to be one of the guests at the ribbon-cutting ceremony today, along with Matt Montemurro, president and CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce, and, tentatively, Mount Pleasant Village President David DeGroot.
