New Berlin man changes plead to no contest in 2019 Wind Lake homicide
WIND LAKE HOMICIDE

New Berlin man changes plead to no contest in 2019 Wind Lake homicide

Hoffmann in court

Troy Hoffmann, 40, prepares to appear before a court commissioner on Jan. 9, 2020, at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center. Hoffman is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Chad Bickler and a dog on Dec. 26, 2019, in Wind Lake; on Monday he was in Racine County Circuit Court to change his plea in exchange for reduced charges.

 RICARDO TORRES, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — The New Berlin man charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of a Wind Lake resident was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to change his plea in exchange for a reduced number of charges.

Troy Hoffman, 41 pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Chad Bickler, who was 42 years old at the time of his death.

The additional charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of an animal — for the shooting death of Tucker, a dog on the property — will be dropped but read into the record.

The defendant was before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak. A sentencing date was set for 10 a.m. on April 23.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Hoffman shot Bickler at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019, at Bickler’s Wind Lake residence. Multiple callers reported an incident at the home across from Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road.

Investigators said that Bickler was romantically interested in the woman who was dating Hoffman.

Hoffman’s girlfriend told deputies that Hoffman texted her before the shooting to say that he was on his way to Bickler’s residence and said he was going to kill Bickler, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman went to Bickler’s house, and Hoffman reportedly arrived at the same time. Hoffman began arguing with his girlfriend, and the girlfriend saw that Hoffman had a gun, the complaint says.

She ran away and called police, but heard several gunshots while she was talking on the phone, according to the complaint. Hoffman located her near where the argument occurred and allegedly began shooting at her.

The girlfriend escaped harm.

