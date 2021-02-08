New Berlin man changes plea to no contest in 2019 Wind Lake homicide

RACINE — The New Berlin man charged with murder in the 2019 shooting death of a Wind Lake resident was in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday to change his plea in exchange for a reduced number of charges.

Troy Hoffman, 41 pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Chad Bickler, who was 42 years old at the time of his death.

The additional charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of an animal — for the shooting death of Tucker, a dog on the property — will be dropped but read into the record.

The defendant was before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak. A sentencing date was set for 10 a.m. on April 23.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigators say Hoffman shot Bickler at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019, at Bickler’s Wind Lake residence. Multiple callers reported an incident at the home across from Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road.

Investigators said that Bickler was romantically interested in the woman who was dating Hoffman.