New beer festival coming to Racine Zoo next month

RACINE — Bottoms up! Racine Zoo will see a new craft beer festival calling its scenic lakefront views home this summer.

Zoo Brew, hosted by the zoo, will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Zoo Brew will see an estimated 100 different brews and ciders at the festival, brought by approximately 20 different brew masters across Southeast Wisconsin. Attendees will receive a souvenir pint glass.

The new beer festival is coming in light of the Great Lakes Brew Festival — which had been traditionally held annually at the zoo since 2010 — announcing it would relocate to Kenosha.

Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said the zoo and Brewfest Partners, which produces the Great Lakes festival, mutually parted ways in a friendly manner after their contract ended.

Heidorn said planning for the Zoo Brew began in early 2020 and was supposed to happen in the same year until COVID-19 hit. Instead of an in-person festival, like the zoo will be hosting this year, the zoo held a virtual beer festival with take-home kits in 2020.