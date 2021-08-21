 Skip to main content
New beer festival coming to Racine Zoo next month
RACINE ZOO

Zoo Brew logo

The Zoo Brew, a new craft beer festival, is coming to Racine Zoo on Saturday, Sept. 25.

 Courtesy of Racine Zoo

RACINE — Bottoms up! Racine Zoo will see a new craft beer festival calling its scenic lakefront views home this summer.

Zoo Brew, hosted by the zoo, will take place from 2-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Zoo Brew will see an estimated 100 different brews and ciders at the festival, brought by approximately 20 different brew masters across Southeast Wisconsin. Attendees will receive a souvenir pint glass.

The new beer festival is coming in light of the Great Lakes Brew Festival — which had been traditionally held annually at the zoo since 2010 — announcing it would relocate to Kenosha.  

A popular fall beer festival, once an annual staple for Racine, will soon become a Kenosha event.

The Great Lakes Brew Fest, which features more than 450 craft beers, ciders and hard seltzers, is a major fundraiser for the internationally acclaimed Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps of Racine. The event is anticipated to be held at Kenosha’s Celebration Place on Sept. 11. The Kenosha Public Works Committee approved its special event permit Monday night.
Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said the zoo and Brewfest Partners, which produces the Great Lakes festival, mutually parted ways in a friendly manner after their contract ended.

Heidorn said planning for the Zoo Brew began in early 2020 and was supposed to happen in the same year until COVID-19 hit. Instead of an in-person festival, like the zoo will be hosting this year, the zoo held a virtual beer festival with take-home kits in 2020.

Zoo Brew happening September

"We're excited to see it happen," Heidorn said.

All proceeds from the Zoo Brew will go directly into supporting the animals at the zoo, Heidorn said.

General admission for the beer festival is $50, and $25 for non-drinkers. Non-drinkers will not receive a souvenir pint glass with their admission. For more information on the Zoo Brew and to purchase tickets, which are available online only, visit racinezoo.org/zoo-brew.

