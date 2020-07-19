New beach house proposed for Quarry Lake Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Quarry Lake Park could be getting a major makeover, with a proposal on the table for a new beach house and other upgrades totaling $3.2 million.

The proposed beach house would consist of two buildings joined by a breezeway and would replace the current beach house, which was built in 1973, according to Julie Anderson, the director of Racine County Public Works and Development Services.

The west building would have restrooms, changing rooms and a lifeguard/first aid station while the east building would act as an event hall with about 150 seats and a reception space.

“This would be a huge upgrade to the Quarry Lake Park,” said Anderson. “The event venue would be available for rent year-round, replacing a building that is nearly 50 years old that has outlived its useful life.”

The proposed project for the park located along Northwestern Avenue would total 9,100 square feet, including a concrete patio space for picnic tables, handicap accessible paths, a beer garden with a stage/bandshell, space for food trucks and a breezeway that connects the buildings and leads from the parking lot to the beach.