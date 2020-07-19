New beach house proposed for Quarry Lake Park

MOUNT PLEASANT — Quarry Lake Park could be getting a major makeover, with a proposal on the table for a new beach house and other upgrades totaling $3.2 million.
The proposed beach house would consist of two buildings joined by a breezeway and would replace the current beach house, which was built in 1973, according to Julie Anderson, the director of Racine County Public Works and Development Services.
The west building would have restrooms, changing rooms and a lifeguard/first aid station while the east building would act as an event hall with about 150 seats and a reception space.
“This would be a huge upgrade to the Quarry Lake Park,” said Anderson. “The event venue would be available for rent year-round, replacing a building that is nearly 50 years old that has outlived its useful life.”
The proposed project for the park located along Northwestern Avenue would total 9,100 square feet, including a concrete patio space for picnic tables, handicap accessible paths, a beer garden with a stage/bandshell, space for food trucks and a breezeway that connects the buildings and leads from the parking lot to the beach.
“There have been no decisions made and this project would have to be approved not only through the county budget process, but also approvals from the Village of Mount Pleasant,” Anderson said. “Next steps include putting the project into the capital projects request for the 2021 budget.”
The Racine County Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee presented the initial building plans on July 9. The projects request for the 2021 budget will be reviewed by the Racine County Finance Committee and the county board this October.
“If the project stays in its current configuration and makes it through the budget process, the plan would be for razing of the old building early 2021 and construction of the new building in 2021,” said Anderson. “Before construction, the state would have to approve building plans and the Village of Mount Pleasant would have to also approve the plans.”
The project would also consist of removing the concrete seawalls and regrading/landscaping the hill sloped down to the beach.
“It’s likely the building would not be completed until late in the fall of 2021 or early 2022,” Anderson said.
Past issues and improvements
In August 2018, the county closed the Quarry Lake Park beach over safety reasons regarding low water levels. The park was later closed to remove dirty sand and replace it with 3,000 tons of fresh sand.
Quarry Lake Park then received $24,000 from the county budget to improve the water quality at the lake in September 2018. The beach was closed so contractors could eradicate algae growth. The algae treatment covered the entire 17-acre lake.
This summer, it’s been busy with numerous swimmers taking advantage of the beach and improved water quality.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.