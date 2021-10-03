New Batteries Plus location to open this month in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is set to open its newest locally owned and operated store in Burlington.

Scheduled to open its doors on Oct. 11 at 1066 Milwaukee Ave., Batteries Plus is dedicated to serving the community and surrounding area with its high-quality and affordable products and services.

The new location is in an outlot near Fox River Plaza, near Planet Fitness, Starbucks, KFC, RP Home & Harvest, and across the street from Culver's, Performance Tire & Auto Service and Kwik Trip.

It will be the second Batteries Plus location in Racine County, joining the one at 7227 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant.

Batteries Plus Burlington will provide customers with products and services to keep their homes, businesses, phones, tablets, and vehicles running. Services they provide include free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, phone and tablet screen repair and battery replacement, key fob programming, and key cutting.