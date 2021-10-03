New Batteries Plus location to open this month in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is set to open its newest locally owned and operated store in Burlington.
Scheduled to open its doors on Oct. 11 at 1066 Milwaukee Ave., Batteries Plus is dedicated to serving the community and surrounding area with its high-quality and affordable products and services.
The new location is in an outlot near Fox River Plaza, near Planet Fitness, Starbucks, KFC, RP Home & Harvest, and across the street from Culver's, Performance Tire & Auto Service and Kwik Trip.
It will be the second Batteries Plus location in Racine County, joining the one at 7227 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant.
Batteries Plus Burlington will provide customers with products and services to keep their homes, businesses, phones, tablets, and vehicles running. Services they provide include free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, phone and tablet screen repair and battery replacement, key fob programming, and key cutting.
Team members are trained on top brands to give high-quality inspection and service for a device. The store will also offer a range of products, such as automotive batteries (car, ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, marine, and golf cart), alkaline batteries, chargers, generators, and phone accessories as well as batteries for medical devices, hearing aids, and power tools. Find a rotating seasonal selection of products anticipating what you need when you need it most.
Batteries Plus Burlington is owned and operated by local residents and married couple Joe Szymanski and Beth Stowell Reed.
Joe was looking to become a business owner and establish roots with the family’s recent relocation to Beth’s hometown of Burlington. Batteries Plus perfectly aligns with Joe’s background in military and federal service, manufacturing, and problem solving for both residents and businesses. Szymanski will be there every day to help solve problems for Burlington residents and businesses, while Stowell Reed will consult and advise on operations and marketing.
The couple is most excited to be a part of the community and to provide Batteries Plus’ diverse portfolio of products and services to help residents and businesses succeed.
Joe’s time in the U.S. Army and as an U.S. Air Marshal left him looking for a way to serve his community — to be a part of something bigger. Beth’s parents and sister own small businesses and franchises — it’s a world she knows well.
“Batteries Plus of Burlington will give the community a familiar place to go for their battery, lighting, phone, and key fob needs,” said Szymanski. “Whenever someone walks in to our store, we want them to feel welcomed and confident that their issues will be resolved easily by a friendly face.” In addition, Szymanski and team will offer businesses on-site assessments for batteries, lighting, and more.
Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus has become the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb and smartphone/tablet repair company.
“Joe Szymanski, Beth Stowell Reed and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “We are excited for Joe and Beth and their location to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in Burlington.”