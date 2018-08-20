Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Curmudgeons Pub and Grill, 3458 Rapids Drive, closed in early 2018. Richard Smetana is planning to open BOS Smokehouse in the building in the next few weeks.

RACINE — The buildings that once housed Curmudgeon’s pub and Hammes Tavern won’t be vacant for much longer.

Two experienced local business owners are taking over those locations with plans to turn both into new bar-restaurants.

BOS Smokehouse

Taking over the former Curmudgeon’s location will be BOS Smokehouse, 3458 Rapids Drive. The building has been leased by Richard Smetana, who has owned Ricky’s Place, 236 Main St., for 26 years.

Ricky’s only offers drinks, but BOS Smokehouse plans to specialize in smoked meats, especially brisket and pork, in addition to serving a range of alcoholic beverages.

Smetana said that he’s planning to attract a more orderly crowd than Curmudgeon’s had become known for. According to law enforcement, there had been more than 20 calls to police in 2017 reporting activities at Curmudgeon’s.

“I don’t envision this place being that kind of environment,” Smetana said. “I’ve invested a lot of time and money into the décor and construction of the place.”

BOS Smokehouse will make use of a kitchen already installed on site. Smetana plans to host tailgate-style outdoor activities to coincide with sporting events, such as Packers and Badgers games.

Smetana hopes to open the restaurant sometime in the next few weeks.

La Esquina

The storefront that once operated as Hammes Tavern, 2005 Taylor Ave., is set to become La Esquina, a sports bar with a kitchen that will serve burgers, fries and tacos in addition to drinks.

Owner Eriberto Malacara hopes La Esquina will be open before Labor Day, which is on Sept. 3 this year.

When Malacara applied for a liquor license at the City of Racine Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting on Wednesday, he assured the committee that La Esquina would be a “quiet neighborhood bar” and would not disrupt day-to-day goings-on in the nearby residential areas.

Smetana applied for a liquor license at the same meeting, and both requests were approved by the committee, allowing the application to go before the Common Council for final approval.

The owners of Maple Table, 520 Main St., also applied for a liquor license Wednesday, but the process has been delayed due to a paperwork error. They hope to have their farm-to-table restaurant planned for the space, which previously housed the Monument Square Subway restaurant, open before 2019.

Edited: An original version of this story incorrectly stated that Malacara was the owner of another Racine restaurant.

