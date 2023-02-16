RACINE — The shortage of police officers is now being felt by at least one the community’s bar owners.

The Public Safety & Licensing Committee had some outstanding issues to discuss with Shikeyla Buckley, the agent for The Fifteen-Eighteen, 1518 Washington Ave., on Monday.

Buckley opened the business about a month ago and told the committee about her inability to get off-duty assistance from Racine Police Department officers to help with security issues.

Off-duty officers often provide security for area bars.

Tyrone Buckley, who helps his daughter with her business, said the advantage of using off-duty officers is that they discourage troublemakers and reduce a lot of problems.

Buckley has applied to have off-duty officers help with security, but none have responded.

Buckley said she has paid about $8,000 for private security for the month.

Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said that the Racine Police Department is short 30 officers, so those who remain are working mandatory overtime.

“They’re in a tough situation right now, and I don’t know that everybody realizes that,” he said. “If you’re working 16 hours already, why would you go work a part-time job?”

Changes

Buckley was at the meeting to discuss a proposed change to her business hours.

In the month since the bar opened, she has learned that the business could make more money with later hours.

However, the committee wanted to discuss issues brought up by the RPD, which claims The Fifteen-Eighteen has been open after midnight on at least two occasions.

The bar’s license allows it to operate from 8 a.m. to midnight.

The issues raised by the police department included:

On Feb. 4, RPD was dispatched to the bar after a report of people fighting. When officers arrived, the people fighting were gone, but pepper spray had been used inside. The bar was cited for being open after hours.

On Sunday, an RPD sergeant drove through the parking lot at 1 a.m. and claimed there were at least 50 cars and people coming and going from the bar.

Buckley said it has been a challenge to close the bar at midnight because people order drinks and want to stay and finish them.

She said that even after the bar closes, people bang on the door and want to be let in to order off the menu.

Buckley also said that she was at the bar Sunday after she got off work at 10 p.m. and there were not 50 people there.

Her father said that the lot is public parking and there is no way for RPD to know where the people who arrived in those vehicles went.

He also said they can kick the patrons out, but they can’t make them leave.

Deferred

The committee deferred making a decision about a change in hours and recommended that Buckley wait until licenses come due in the summer to adjust hours.

Alderman Jeff Coe said it has only been a month since the business opened and there have been numerous calls to the police.

“At this point I’m not ready to extend the hours because you can’t control what you have,” he said.

Peterson said calling the police because there is a problem is not an issue.

The problem, he said, is the bar was supposed to be closed at midnight.

36 Madison-area restaurant, bar, bakery, coffee shop openings in 2022 Taqueria Los Atlantes Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe Hot Lunch Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts, and Fried Chicken Tacos El Capi Good Co. at Pioneer Pointe The Bubbling Teapot Sabores Fusion Grill Nori Sushi & Grill North Shore Pizza and Subs Sookie's Veggie Burgers Turn Key La Pollera Colombiana Restaurant Eno Vino Waunakee BigSur Cantina Amara SASS Sauce + Shells The Borough Beer Company & Kitchen Taza Swagat Sun Prairie Little John's Lunchbox AzTec Taqueria Mishqui Peruvian Cuisine Dirty Dog Taphouse Ollie's Forward Craft & Coffee Jacknife The Ready Set FreshFin Poke Hilldale Mom's Bar Prost! Tucumã Northstreet La Taguara Far Breton Bakery Dagu Rice Noodle