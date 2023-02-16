Buckley said she has paid about $8,000 for private security for the month.
Alderman Jeffrey Peterson said that the Racine Police Department is short 30 officers, so those who remain are working mandatory overtime.
“They’re in a tough situation right now, and I don’t know that everybody realizes that,” he said. “If you’re working 16 hours already, why would you go work a part-time job?”
Changes
Buckley was at the meeting to discuss a proposed change to her business hours.
In the month since the bar opened, she has learned that the business could make more money with later hours.
However, the committee wanted to discuss issues brought up by the RPD, which claims The Fifteen-Eighteen has been open after midnight on at least two occasions.
The bar’s license allows it to operate from 8 a.m. to midnight.
The issues raised by the police department included:
On Feb. 4, RPD was dispatched to the bar after a report of people fighting. When officers arrived, the people fighting were gone, but pepper spray had been used inside. The bar was cited for being open after hours.
On Sunday, an RPD sergeant drove through the parking lot at 1 a.m. and claimed there were at least 50 cars and people coming and going from the bar.
Buckley said it has been a challenge to close the bar at midnight because people order drinks and want to stay and finish them.
She said that even after the bar closes, people bang on the door and want to be let in to order off the menu.
Buckley also said that she was at the bar Sunday after she got off work at 10 p.m. and there were not 50 people there.
Her father said that the lot is public parking and there is no way for RPD to know where the people who arrived in those vehicles went.
He also said they can kick the patrons out, but they can’t make them leave.
Deferred
The committee deferred making a decision about a change in hours and recommended that Buckley wait until licenses come due in the summer to adjust hours.
Alderman Jeff Coe said it has only been a month since the business opened and there have been numerous calls to the police.
“At this point I’m not ready to extend the hours because you can’t control what you have,” he said.
Peterson said calling the police because there is a problem is not an issue.
The problem, he said, is the bar was supposed to be closed at midnight.
