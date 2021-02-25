New Aurora Health Center opens near Regency Mall

RACINE — A new Aurora Health Care Center opened last week in the former Pier 1 Imports near Regency Mall at 2621 S. Green Bay Road (Highway 31).
The 9,600-square foot building has 11 examination rooms offering urgent care services, an on-site laboratory and X-ray services. Individuals who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms can also be tested at the clinic, Advocate Aurora Health announced.
The new health clinic, which opened Feb. 15, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“On behalf of the City of Racine, we are pleased that Advocate Aurora Health has opened this new clinic and other facilities to serve our community,” Mayor Cory Mason stated. “Their investment shows a commitment to the city and to the health and quality of life of our residents.”
Continued expansion
The new health clinic is part of a larger effort by Advocate Aurora Health to expand its network of facilities in Racine County and its surrounding communities, a press release stated.
Nick Smith, vice president of operations for Advocate Aurora Health, said the not-for-profit health system has been in Racine County for more than 25 years.
“With Racine and Mount Pleasant and other communities around being fast-growing, we want to continue to expand access,” Smith said of creating more points in the area to receive health care.
The new location is Advocate Aurora Health’s way of stretching to the other side of the county, Smith said.
On Tuesday, Advocate Aurora announced the leadership team of its much bigger Mount Pleasant medical center, a nearly 200,000-square-foot facility at 13250 Washington Ave. near Interstate 94. It is scheduled to open in early 2022.
“Our existing sites were more out to the west, so we wanted to work in the east,” Smith said.
Added Lisa Just, president of Advocate Aurora Health’s South Wisconsin Patient Service Area, “We are proud to be a part of the vibrant, growing Racine community.”
Diversity and inclusion
Smith said Advocate Aurora Health focused on diversity and inclusion in its workforce as the new facility was constructed.
Out of all of the construction workers hired to work on the new facility, Smith said 32% were considered “diverse” in backgrounds. As for the vendors used to equip the facility, Smith said 24% of them were operated by or employed by diverse individuals.
“We wanted to make sure we were as diverse as the community we are serving,” Smith said.