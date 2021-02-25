New Aurora Health Center opens near Regency Mall

RACINE — A new Aurora Health Care Center opened last week in the former Pier 1 Imports near Regency Mall at 2621 S. Green Bay Road (Highway 31).

The 9,600-square foot building has 11 examination rooms offering urgent care services, an on-site laboratory and X-ray services. Individuals who are experiencing COVID-like symptoms can also be tested at the clinic, Advocate Aurora Health announced.

The new health clinic, which opened Feb. 15, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“On behalf of the City of Racine, we are pleased that Advocate Aurora Health has opened this new clinic and other facilities to serve our community,” Mayor Cory Mason stated. “Their investment shows a commitment to the city and to the health and quality of life of our residents.”

Continued expansion

The new health clinic is part of a larger effort by Advocate Aurora Health to expand its network of facilities in Racine County and its surrounding communities, a press release stated.