New assisted living facility to open this week in western Racine County

WATERFORD — Waterford Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, a brand new senior facility, will host a grand opening event from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 808 Cornerstone Crossing.

According to a release, the grand opening will be an open house inviting older adults and their families to tour the community, meet the staff and enjoy refreshments.

The new facility offers a comfortable home, a sense of community, amenities and assisted living. Memory care support will be available in fall of 2022.

Waterford Place offers residents a social environment, a healthy lifestyle and access to health care workers around the clock, the release said. Additional help is available should a resident need it.

“While living independently is key to maintaining health and happiness, there may come a time when a little help with everyday activities can make a big difference in how much you or your loved one enjoys life,” said Lorrie Mahaney, director of sales and marketing for Waterford Place, in the release. “Waterford Place offers custom assisted living care options, so residents can receive as little or as much help as desired and only pay for the level of support they need.”

