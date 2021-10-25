New assisted living facility to open this week in western Racine County

WATERFORD — Waterford Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, a brand new senior facility, will host a grand opening event from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 30 at 808 Cornerstone Crossing.
According to a release, the grand opening will be an open house inviting older adults and their families to tour the community, meet the staff and enjoy refreshments.
The new facility offers a comfortable home, a sense of community, amenities and assisted living. Memory care support will be available in fall of 2022.
Waterford Place offers residents a social environment, a healthy lifestyle and access to health care workers around the clock, the release said. Additional help is available should a resident need it.
“While living independently is key to maintaining health and happiness, there may come a time when a little help with everyday activities can make a big difference in how much you or your loved one enjoys life,” said Lorrie Mahaney, director of sales and marketing for Waterford Place, in the release. “Waterford Place offers custom assisted living care options, so residents can receive as little or as much help as desired and only pay for the level of support they need.”
Waterford Place caregivers help with simple to complex care needs. They also offer three meals a day, medication management, assistance with daily activities, 24-hour support and emergency call response, licensed nursing and visiting physicians, assistance with coordination of medical appointments, weekly housekeeping and laundry services and scheduled transportation.
There are also events held at Waterford Place, comprised of daily physical, mental and social activities.
“From morning fitness and themed events to music under the stars and bus trips to local attractions, Waterford Place residents are able to choose activities that are meaningful to them from a variety of options,” said Mary Rogowski, administrator for Waterford Place, said in a statement. “Plus, social opportunities abound with neighbors available for card games, exercise, special events and dining company.”
Waterford Place is operated by Encore Senior Living, which operates 36 senior living communities throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota. All communities under Encore Senior Living promote nurturing and enhancing healthy and vibrant lifestyles.