RACINE — Ascension Wisconsin on Thursday celebrated becoming the first in the country to complete the full adoption of the Ascension brand, marked in part with the addition of new Ascension signs installed this week at the All Saints campus at 3801 Spring St.
All Saints hospital was formerly part of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, which merged with Ascension.
“Two years ago, we embarked on a journey to become one, unified health system across Wisconsin to ensure the people we care for receive the right care, at the right place, at the right time,” said Bernie Sherry, Ascension Healthcare senior vice president and Ascension Wisconsin Ministry Market executive, in a news release. “The new signs have been installed, but more importantly is the work reflected through the collaboration of our associates and physicians in order to best meet the needs of the communities we are privileged to serve.”
Southeast Wisconsin facilities, part of the former Columbia St. Mary’s and Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare system, are now unified under the Ascension brand. They joined Ministry Health Care in the north and Affinity Health System in the Fox Valley, which led this effort over the past year. The four health systems now make up Ascension Wisconsin, operating 24 hospital campuses and more than 100 related health care facilities from Racine to Eagle River.
Nationwide leader
Ascension Wisconsin is the first of Ascension’s markets to reach this milestone. Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, operating 2,600 sites including 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities in 21 states and the District of Columbia.
“The patients and families we serve have high expectations for excellent, personalized care delivered easily and conveniently,” said Nick Ragone, Ascension senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer. “Having a unified national brand fosters collaboration and by connecting the care we provide, we make it easier for patients and communities to find the care they need, when and how they need it.”
Ascension recently announced its final rebranding phase in Baltimore, Indiana, Oklahoma and Tennessee, which is expected to be completed over the next two to three years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.