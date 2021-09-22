New alderman is an old alderman: Terry McCarthy picked to represent Racine's 9th District again

RACINE — The newest member of the city council will in fact be a familiar face.
Terry McCarthy, who previously held the seat for 11 years, was appointed on Tuesday to represent the 9th Aldermanic District, which was left vacant when Trevor Jung resigned in July to become the city's transit manager.
Two people applied for the position, McCarthy and Jennifer Zabel.
The vote on the Committee of the Whole was a tie. Alderman John Tate II, who chairs the committee, delivered the tie-breaking vote.
Alderman Santiago was absent. Aldermen Natalia Taft and Jason Meekma abstained.
A vote was subsequently taken by the City Council, which confirmed the appointment and McCarthy sworn in and immediately began representing the district once again.
The appointment is only until the spring elections when the district will have the opportunity to vote on a new alderman, who will serve the remainder of Jung’s term.
Experience
In touting his experience, McCarthy stressed the importance of having someone with his background as the council went into budget sessions very soon.
Additionally, he previously served on all standing committees and currently is the citizen representative on the Water and Wastewater committee.
McCarthy was previously the president of the council and served as the chairman of parks and recreation, public works, waterworks, and wastewater committees
He took the opportunity to explain his circumstances had changed since he made the decision not to run for re-election in 2019, opening his seat for Jung.
When he previously was on the council, he was still commuting for work. The commute and demands of serving on the council became too much.
However, he now works from home and is ready to serve the city again, he said.
Question session
Before the vote was taken by the Committee of the Whole, the candidates were asked a series of questions.
In answer to one question, McCarthy said he had not decided yet whether he would be running for the seat in spring.
As to the issue he thought was most pressing for the city, McCarthy replied the city’s employee turnover was most pressing, as well as the recent uptick in crime.
When asked about constituent outreach, he said when he wanted to get the pulse of the 9th Aldermanic District, he would hang out at Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, which had always worked out for him previously.
He followed that up by noting he generally made himself available to the constituents.
Then came the tricky question: What would you do if you felt one way about a vote and your constituents another?
McCarthy said he would always make the vote that makes sense, but he would ensure he could explain why it made sense to his constituents.
Zabel
Although Zabel was ultimately not chosen for the interim position, she anticipates running for the seat in spring, she told the Committee of the Whole.
She also had a resume that includes service in the Air Force, a law degree, a strong business background and service on committees that gave her budget experience.
Zabel is currently employed by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside as an information systems business analyst. Additionally, she was appointed by the chancellor to be the project manager for the school’s COVID response.
During the question session, Zabel said it was important to her to facilitate more transparency and greater public engagement with local government.
She also said she had long wanted to participate in local government.