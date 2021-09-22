New alderman is an old alderman: Terry McCarthy picked to represent Racine's 9th District again

McCarthy was previously the president of the council and served as the chairman of parks and recreation, public works, waterworks, and wastewater committees

He took the opportunity to explain his circumstances had changed since he made the decision not to run for re-election in 2019, opening his seat for Jung.

When he previously was on the council, he was still commuting for work. The commute and demands of serving on the council became too much.

However, he now works from home and is ready to serve the city again, he said.

Question session

Before the vote was taken by the Committee of the Whole, the candidates were asked a series of questions.

In answer to one question, McCarthy said he had not decided yet whether he would be running for the seat in spring.

As to the issue he thought was most pressing for the city, McCarthy replied the city’s employee turnover was most pressing, as well as the recent uptick in crime.