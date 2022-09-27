New administrator vows to restore image of Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove

DOVER — A new administrator is taking the helm of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove, with hopes of restoring public confidence in a facility rocked by recent complaints of abuse and neglect.

Kimberly Storlie, who was named “commandant” — the facility’s top administrator — effective Aug. 28, is working to improve employee recruitment, training and morale at the Racine County facility for military veterans.

The state-run facility came under heavy scrutiny this summer after reports of residents enduring physical abuse, neglect and unsanitary conditions. State and federal lawmakers leveled criticisms at the home and urged new investigations. The widow of one former resident filed a lawsuit for alleged negligence leading to his death in 2020. At least 11 residents of the home died from COVID-19 in 2020.

Storlie, who previously served as deputy commandant, said she is excited to be taking over the facility’s top management position at a time of recovery and restoration.

Although she said some past problems were “over-dramatized and exaggerated,” she is overseeing changes in hiring practices, stepped-up employee training and more intensive quality control procedures.

“This is my opportunity. This is my time,” Storlie said, saying that she is not hesitant about taking over under the current environment.

Colleagues at the veterans home — which is named for Union Grove, but actually is located in the Town of Dover — say they are impressed by the new administrator’s energy, as well as her work ethic and determination.

“She’s a go-getter,” said Terri Presser, the facility’s activities and volunteer director.

The home has about 150 nurses, dieticians, social workers and others caring for a current population of 80 military veterans and spouses of veterans who need skilled nursing services or memory care.

Staffers are keenly aware of the negative perceptions that followed the barrage of criticism that came over the last two years, and they are voicing confidence in Storlie’s ability to turn things around.

Dawn Willkomm, a food service worker with 15 years on the job, said she already can sense the facility making a fresh start under Storlie.

“We’re very lucky to have her,” Willkomm said. “I feel like things are starting to look up.”

Located at 21425 Spring St. in Dover, the facility is one of three veterans homes operated by the state; the other two are located in King and Chippewa Falls. All three are managed by the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Union Grove home has struggled with high turnover in its administrator position. The past two commandants both lasted less than a year, including Syble Barry, who stepped aside this February after just six months on the job.

State officials were in the process of filling the position when the Union Grove home found itself the center of unwanted attention.

In May, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Racine County facility had been cited with 62 operating violations in the past five years, ranking among the worst offenders of all such veterans homes in the nation.

The newspaper detailed incidents in which nurses and other staff had neglected residents with medical conditions, had made mistakes in distributing medications, and had handled residents roughly enough to constitute physical abuse.

The home is licensed for 158 residents, but it currently has 80 residents ranging from WWII veterans to Korean War and Vietnam War vets.

Storlie, 32, joined the staff in September 2021 as deputy commandant. The Racine native had 10 years of previous nursing home experience in the private sector.

She also has a master’s degree in health care administration from Purdue University. And she served as acting commandant at Union Grove in the months following Barry’s departure.

Diane Lynch, administrator of the homes division in the state Department of Veterans Affairs, said Storlie was selected from five applicants to take over the facility because of her experience and her strong connections with the facility’s residents and their families.

Lynch said the state also needs someone who can handle government rules and oversight without getting frustrated.

“She’s willing to work through things, and stick with it,” Lynch said.

Storlie’s new salary is $107,140 a year.

Storlie said she feels a strong connection with the Wisconsin Veterans Home, in part because she comes from a long line of military veterans, as well as family members who worked in nursing homes and veterans facilities.

“It’s my legacy,” she said.

The biggest challenge in taking over as administrator, she said, is the current perception that the facility’s quality of care has deteriorated and that the working environment has suffered.

She has instituted employee appreciation events, and is cutting back on mandatory employee overtime.

She has organized a mandatory weeklong staff training initiative — taking place this week — that is aimed at providing refreshers on everything from food safety and abuse reporting to medication protocols and professionalism.

As the COVID-19 pandemic slows, Storlie also is relaxing restrictions on off-site resident field trips for shopping and recreation.

The new commandant said she and her staff are determined to prove the facility’s critics wrong.

“We’re working really diligently to turn that around,” she said. “I want people to see this as the best place to live, and the best place to work.”