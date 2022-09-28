New administrator brings private sector know-how to Burlington town government

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The search for a new town administrator has led to a professional with accounting experience who likes the idea of serving the community where she lives.

Rachel Naber, who has never worked in government before, has been hired after a lengthy search for someone to oversee town government in the community of 6,500 people.

Naber, 38, succeeds Brian Graziano, who stepped down in March to accept a similar position with the Village of Wind Lake.

Naber has worked previously for MPS Property Management LLC and for B&J Stowell Inc., a tax preparation business. She decided to leave the private sector to take over as town administrator.

As a resident of the town for the past 17 years, Naber was drawn to the idea of public service.

“You want to see your own town excel,” she said.

The Burlington Town Board selected Naber from a field of 19 applicants for the position. She is being paid $80,000 a year, up from Graziano’s salary of $68,250.

She began as town administrator Aug. 1.

Open house planned The Burlington Town Board invites the public to an open house 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road, to meet town officials and ask questions.

Town Chairman Jeff Lang said Naber’s accounting background and organizational skills made her a strong candidate for the position. With her personality and ability to work well with other staff, Lang said she offered “the full package.”

“She just checked all the boxes for us,” he said.

As administrator, Naber works with the five-member elected Town Board to manage the town’s $3.6 million annual budget, which includes $1.8 million in property tax collections.

The town provides highway maintenance, building inspection, police and fire services, emergency management and lake safety patrols.

In her first two months on the job, Naber has helped the town land federal infrastructure grants of $2.8 million to pay for road improvements without increasing local taxes.

Justin Anderson, deputy chief of the marine law enforcement department, which patrols Browns Lake and Bohners Lake, said Naber has brought the town government “a breath of fresh air.”

Anderson said the new administrator’s private sector experience gives her a diverse background that has resulted in many good ideas for improving the town.

“She’s definitely ready to go,” he said.

Born in the City of Burlington, Naber graduated from Burlington High School in 2002 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study accounting. She left school to start a family just shy of earning her bachelor’s degree.

She and her husband have four children.

Naber worked 10 years learning about taxes and tax preparation at B&J Stowell. She then worked several years with MPC Property Management in Downtown Burlington, resigning from that job this summer to become town administrator.

Her training in accounting makes her most comfortable working with the town budget and other financial matters. She also is working to learn about road maintenance, lake safety and other town business.

“I like to learn,” she said. “There is a learning curve with any new position.”

Lang said town officials have been impressed with Naber’s job performance in the first couple of months.

“She’s proving to be what we hoped,” he said.