 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
NEW ADMINISTRATOR

New administrator brings private sector know-how to Burlington town government

  • 0

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The search for a new town administrator has led to a professional with accounting experience who likes the idea of serving the community where she lives.

Rachel Naber, who has never worked in government before, has been hired after a lengthy search for someone to oversee town government in the community of 6,500 people.

Naber, 38, succeeds Brian Graziano, who stepped down in March to accept a similar position with the Village of Wind Lake.

Rachel Naber new town administrator for Town of Burlington

Shown outside the Town of Burlington offices, Rachel Naber has been hired as the new town administrator in the Racine County community of about 6,500 people.

Naber has worked previously for MPS Property Management LLC and for B&J Stowell Inc., a tax preparation business. She decided to leave the private sector to take over as town administrator.

People are also reading…

As a resident of the town for the past 17 years, Naber was drawn to the idea of public service.

“You want to see your own town excel,” she said.

The Burlington Town Board selected Naber from a field of 19 applicants for the position. She is being paid $80,000 a year, up from Graziano’s salary of $68,250.

She began as town administrator Aug. 1.

Town Chairman Jeff Lang said Naber’s accounting background and organizational skills made her a strong candidate for the position. With her personality and ability to work well with other staff, Lang said she offered “the full package.”

“She just checked all the boxes for us,” he said.

As administrator, Naber works with the five-member elected Town Board to manage the town’s $3.6 million annual budget, which includes $1.8 million in property tax collections.

The town provides highway maintenance, building inspection, police and fire services, emergency management and lake safety patrols.

Declaring that "dark money erodes public trust," President Joe Biden called on Congress to support an election transparency bill now before the Senate that would require Super PACS and other groups spending money in elections to disclose donors who give at least $10,000 during an election cycle. The legislation, called the Disclose Act, would also ban domestic corporations with significant foreign control from spending money in U.S. elections. Speaking from the White House Roosevelt Room, Biden urged Senators to support the bill, warning, "there's much too much money that flows in the shadows to influence our elections," including foreign money. "Dark money has become so common in our politics. I believe sunlight is the best disinfectant," he added. The House has already passed the legislation and a Senate vote is expected this week. But Republicans have threatened to block the measure from passing. "And I acknowledge, it's an issue for both parties, but here's the key difference. Democrats in the Congress support more openness and accountability. Republicans in Congress so far don't. So far don't. I hope they'll come around," Biden said.

In her first two months on the job, Naber has helped the town land federal infrastructure grants of $2.8 million to pay for road improvements without increasing local taxes.

Justin Anderson, deputy chief of the marine law enforcement department, which patrols Browns Lake and Bohners Lake, said Naber has brought the town government “a breath of fresh air.”

Anderson said the new administrator’s private sector experience gives her a diverse background that has resulted in many good ideas for improving the town.

“She’s definitely ready to go,” he said.

Born in the City of Burlington, Naber graduated from Burlington High School in 2002 and then attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to study accounting. She left school to start a family just shy of earning her bachelor’s degree.

She and her husband have four children.

Naber worked 10 years learning about taxes and tax preparation at B&J Stowell. She then worked several years with MPC Property Management in Downtown Burlington, resigning from that job this summer to become town administrator.

Her training in accounting makes her most comfortable working with the town budget and other financial matters. She also is working to learn about road maintenance, lake safety and other town business.

“I like to learn,” she said. “There is a learning curve with any new position.”

Lang said town officials have been impressed with Naber’s job performance in the first couple of months.

“She’s proving to be what we hoped,” he said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called 'ridiculous and frivolous'

Trial to start next month in excessive force lawsuit that Racine County Sheriff called 'ridiculous and frivolous'

In a letter regarding the case, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling wrote “I have complete faith in our community and our court system that when all facts are presented and thoroughly reviewed, the court will conclude the quick and brave actions taken by Deputy Drewitz and K-9 was well within his training and experience and completely an appropriate use of force to stop a very dangerous and resistive suspect."

Referring to the body camera video, “I had to watch a person, a human being, lay on the ground, handcuffed, begging and pleading with a sworn officer whose job it is to protect and serve … to call the dog off,” said Kelly Scroggins-Powell, executive director of Racine Women for Racial Justice. “I watched him scream in pain as the dog tore into his leg.”

Racine County official denies political motive for publicly attacking governor on state paroles

Racine County official denies political motive for publicly attacking governor on state paroles

Less than two months before Election Day, a Racine County Board member is stepping into the campaign for governor by criticizing incumbent Tony Evers over decisions of the state parole commission. The Burlington representative's attack on Evers comes as Republican gubernatorial challenger Tim Michels, who hopes to unseat the Democratic governor in November, is urging Evers to somehow stop all paroles of state inmates.

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News