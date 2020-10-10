New 30-unit condo complex approved in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A new 30-unit condominium complex is coming to Burlington.
The Burlington Common Council approved a rezoning request Tuesday that is accommodating development of a 30-unit condominium complex along Falcon Ridge Drive, called Falcon Woods. This was the final consideration. This same item was approved at the Sept. 8 Plan Commission meeting and the Sept. 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.
The meeting Tuesday consisted of a public hearing for comments and concerns regarding the rezone request, and there were none.
The 30 units will be built as townhomes, in four two-story structures on the approximately 25-acre site located northwest of the intersection at Falcon Ridge Drive and Milwaukee Avenue, past the Culver’s and other nearby businesses.
“The City of Burlington is a thriving community and sought-after location for young professionals, families and retirees,” Jesse Dropik of Millennium Dream Homes, LLC, said in a letter to the City of Burlington. “The proposed development will support these established qualities by offering brand new residential living that provides freedom from property maintenance, thus giving the dwellers more time to explore the historical Downtown area, local parks and businesses and participate in community activities.”
Ten of the units will have direct access from Falcon Ridge Drive, utilizing five shared driveways. The remaining units will have access through a private drive, which will also connect to Falcon Ridge Drive.
Much of this parcel is part of a primary environmental corridor, which will remain. The project will have a limit of 214,501 square feet. Of this, 79,880 square feet will be covered by structures, roadways or driveways, and 134,621 square feet will be green space.
“The City of Burlington has worked hard in preserving local parks and the natural beauty of the White and Fox rivers in order to promote rural charm and enhance the community’s quality of life,” Dropik said. “The architectural design of our proposed development will complement the existing landscape.”
The four buildings at Falcon Woods will consist of Building A with 10 units, Building B with 10 units, Building C with four units and Building D with six units. All four buildings will be separated into two separate 2-unit buildings by a fire wall within.
Parking for each unit will have a 4-parking stall capacity (two in a garage, two on the driveway). Millennium Dream Homes proposed hard surfacing. Each building will have end cap units on each side with a different layout that is larger in size (1,840 square feet) with the first level master suites and two bedrooms upstairs. Other units have three bedrooms on the second floor and will be 1,774 square feet. Some units will have full lower level with direct outdoor access.
A development agreement must be approved by the Common Council before construction may occur. However, Millennium Dream Homes expects a start date of approximately Nov. 1.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to be a part of and contribute to this thriving community,” Dropik said.
