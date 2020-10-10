New 30-unit condo complex approved in Burlington

Much of this parcel is part of a primary environmental corridor, which will remain. The project will have a limit of 214,501 square feet. Of this, 79,880 square feet will be covered by structures, roadways or driveways, and 134,621 square feet will be green space.

“The City of Burlington has worked hard in preserving local parks and the natural beauty of the White and Fox rivers in order to promote rural charm and enhance the community’s quality of life,” Dropik said. “The architectural design of our proposed development will complement the existing landscape.”

The four buildings at Falcon Woods will consist of Building A with 10 units, Building B with 10 units, Building C with four units and Building D with six units. All four buildings will be separated into two separate 2-unit buildings by a fire wall within.

Parking for each unit will have a 4-parking stall capacity (two in a garage, two on the driveway). Millennium Dream Homes proposed hard surfacing. Each building will have end cap units on each side with a different layout that is larger in size (1,840 square feet) with the first level master suites and two bedrooms upstairs. Other units have three bedrooms on the second floor and will be 1,774 square feet. Some units will have full lower level with direct outdoor access.