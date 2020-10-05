New $2.2 million Racine Veterinary Hospital in the works, includes dental suite, separate dog and cat areas

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Veterinary Hospital, 5748 Taylor Ave., has received approval from the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission to build a new, state-of-the-art facility on its current site.
Appearing before the Plan Commission on Sept. 23, Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Samuel Schultz noted plans brought forward by the hospital in 2019 called for renovation and expansion of its existing facility to 5,338 square feet. The new plan calls for a $2.2 million 7,113-square-foot facility.
Owner Dr. Warren Allfrey, president of the nonprofit that owns Racine Veterinary Hospital as well as three Dane County veterinary clinics, said Monday that RVH’s current, 2,500-square-foot facility is outgrown, home to four exam rooms and 36 full- and part-time staff members, including four veterinarians — Nancy Emmrich, Bruce Jens, Thomas Mano and Wendy Sherer.
“The problem right now is the building is too small,” he said. “We’re overgrown.”
Allfrey, who purchased RVH in 2002, said the new 7,113-square-foot facility will offer eleven exam rooms. He anticipates the new facility will result in up to 25% increased staffing, including the addition of a fifth veterinarian. The new veterinary hospital will have four receptionists, up from one presently.
There will be two euthanasia rooms with separate private outside entrances, so grieving pet owners don’t have to sit in the waiting room on public display. The new hospital will offer a hydraulic lift table for heavier animals, an all-new dental suite, full digital radiography and separate treatment areas for cats and dogs on opposite sides of the building.
Plans for the new facility have staff and veterinarians “over the moon” with excitement, according to Allfrey, who said the proposed new facility will greatly improve the client and patient experience, including greater convenience, reduced wait times and enhanced veterinary services.
An early November groundbreaking is planned, with completion anticipated in early next spring. The current veterinary clinic will remain open during construction. Demolition of the current facility will take place after completion of the new building.
Racine Hyundai Wash Center approved
Plan Commission members also approved plans by Racine Hyundai, 13313 Washington Ave., for establishing a wash center facility immediately to the east in the recently-purchased former Johnson Insurance building, 13303 Washington Ave.
Access to the fully ADA-compliant Racine Hyundai Wash Center facility will be off Galaxy Drive.
Plans call for the interior remodeling of the 10,424-square-foot building for a motor vehicle wash, detailing and service center, minor exterior remodeling to add new overhead doors, a 37,852-square-foot expansion of the rear parking area for automobile sales display, and required new landscaping. Site improvements will also include a new stormwater detention system and LED site lighting.
The project is slated for completion this winter.
CUP applications approved
At the Sept. 28 meeting of the Mount Pleasant Village Board, trustees unanimously approved two Conditional Use Permit applications approved by the Plan Commission on Sept. 23.
Trustees approved a CUP application from Mount Pleasant Investments LLC seeking to allow operation of El Guero Auto Repair at 5509 Durand Ave. As the location has been vacant for more than a year, the village zoning code requires issuance of a CUP.
Also approved by trustees was a CUP application from property owners Craig and Nadeen Jorgenson requesting reduction of the established bluff setback from 165 feet to 111.75 feet from the top of the bluff on their 0.87-acre Lake Michigan shoreline parcel at 3719 Sheridan Road. The changes will allow for the construction of a single-family one-story Cape Cod-styled home on the vacant property following completion of engineered revetment of the lakefront site.
Other Village Board news
In other developments at the Sept. 28 village board meeting, trustees:
- Passed a resolution authorizing Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot to serve as the village’s authorized representative for filing financial assistance applications with the Wisconsin Environmental Improvement Fund for its Tax Increment District No. 5 sewer interceptor facilities. The Boldt Company of Appleton is the project engineer.
- Approved a developer’s agreement certified survey map between the Village of Mount Pleasant and Mount Pleasant-based Dell Prairie LLC for the installation public utilities to service a proposed four-lot subdivision off Northwestern Avenue (County Hwy. K) and Trudeau Trace. The subdivision lots measure 0.61, 0.58, 0.33 and 17.74 acres.
- Approved a fill dirt purchase agreement between the Village of Mount Pleasant and Oak Creek-based Edgerton Contractors, Inc. at the rate of $1 per cubic yard. The village has approximately 500,000 cubic yards of fill dirt on a village-owned site at 7600 County Line Rd. The fill site, located just off County Hwy. KR, has been used to store the soils removed from about one mile of the Pike River corridor immediately to the east several years ago as part of a joint project between the village and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Proceeds from the fill dirt purchase agreement will be deposited into the village’s Stormwater Account.
