New $2.2 million Racine Veterinary Hospital in the works, includes dental suite, separate dog and cat areas

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine Veterinary Hospital, 5748 Taylor Ave., has received approval from the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission to build a new, state-of-the-art facility on its current site.

Appearing before the Plan Commission on Sept. 23, Mount Pleasant Community Development Director Samuel Schultz noted plans brought forward by the hospital in 2019 called for renovation and expansion of its existing facility to 5,338 square feet. The new plan calls for a $2.2 million 7,113-square-foot facility.

Owner Dr. Warren Allfrey, president of the nonprofit that owns Racine Veterinary Hospital as well as three Dane County veterinary clinics, said Monday that RVH’s current, 2,500-square-foot facility is outgrown, home to four exam rooms and 36 full- and part-time staff members, including four veterinarians — Nancy Emmrich, Bruce Jens, Thomas Mano and Wendy Sherer.

“The problem right now is the building is too small,” he said. “We’re overgrown.”

Allfrey, who purchased RVH in 2002, said the new 7,113-square-foot facility will offer eleven exam rooms. He anticipates the new facility will result in up to 25% increased staffing, including the addition of a fifth veterinarian. The new veterinary hospital will have four receptionists, up from one presently.