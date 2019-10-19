RACINE — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Sen., Robert Wirch, D-Somers, are scheduled to moderate a discussion on infant and parental health at 6 p.m.Thursday at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St.
The event plans to be focused on parent and newborn health, including the racial disparities that exist in Racine, along with the services and resources that are available to parent and how the Legislature can be responsive to the community’s needs.
The panelists scheduled to participate in the event are: Kerry Milkie, Racine County Youth and Family Division; GeorgAnn Stinson, Birthing Project USA; Tiffany Scaife, Beauty’n’Birth Wellness and Birth Services; and Quincy Harrison, of the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA.
