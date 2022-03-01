Neubauer weighs in on end of session, Gableman probe

MADISON — Tuesday was an eventful day in Madison politics, to say the least. It was both the conclusion of the Assembly session, which Democrats feel left much to be desired, and also the day that Michael Gableman provided an interim report on a partisan election probe that left more questions than answers.

In a brief phone interview on Tuesday afternoon, Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, responded to both.

Election

“Michael Gableman’s intention to continue with his so-called 'election investigation' is not in the interest of the people of Wisconsin and is undemocratic," she said.

Regarding Gableman's claim that Wisconsin's electoral votes could possibly be recalled, Neubauer said that "numerous nonpartisan attorneys have said is not possible." She continued: "It shows his (Gableman's) inability to contend with facts. Wisconsin’s elections are safe, secure and accurate."

Multiple recounts, court decisions and investigations, including one led by the conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, have affirmed that Joe Biden won Wisconsin in November 2020 by more than 20,000 votes.

Still, some — led by gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun and supported by Gableman — seek to have Wisconsin somehow undo the casting of its electoral votes for Biden. There's no precedent for that or legal mechanism, nor is there any evidence that Biden did not actually defeat Donald Trump.

Those looking to decertify the election have sought only to decertify Biden's win. They have raised no issues with the down-ballot votes that were cast during the same election, including those that enabled the Republicans to retain a majority in both houses of the Wisconsin Legislature.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who ordered the investigation and appointed Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, to lead it, initially said he hoped the probe would conclude by fall 2021, then said he hoped it would be over by the end of February.

Gableman indicated Tuesday that he plans to continue and said that only about half of his $676,000 budget has been spent.

Evers' State of the State address

In his Feb. 15 State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, unveiled a plan that included $1 billion in tax cuts, $750 million more for schools and send $150 to all Wisconsin residents. That plan is based on the state's projected $3.8 billion surplus.

Evers called on the Legislature to act on his plan on March 8, but that does not appear likely considering Vos gaveled out the session Tuesday.

Neubauer said Tuesday that she wants the Legislature to “focus on policies that can benefit Wisconsinites, not on chasing these baseless concerns (referring to Gableman's election claims).”

She continued: "Robin Vos has said that we are likely done for the year. We have time to come back.”

She gave support to Evers' plan: “We think this is critical. Schools need this additional funding. Families need that additional money in their pockets.”

