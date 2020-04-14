Neubauer retains court seat; says April 7 election showed 'gross indifference' to constitutional rights

Bugenhagen, an Oconomowoc resident, turned to the Old Testament in thanking his supporters.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me during this campaign. It was an honor to be considered for the role, and a joy to campaign across the district," Bugenhagen wrote on his campaign Facebook page. "I want to especially thank my wife, Crosby, and both of our families. They have been unwavering supporters throughout the campaign. I look forward to continuing to serve Waukesha County, and am encouraged by the words of Jeremiah 29:11 'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"

In speaking about the election happening despite concerns about the spread of coronavirus, Neubauer said: "It broke my heart over these last two weeks to talk to so many voters who had such challenges in casting their votes. But I am an optimist, because I believe the will of people will prevail.

"Today (Monday), that happened. The voters spoke, despite what happened last week — overcoming the callous disregard for our people’s legitimate health and safety concerns, coupled with the gross indifference to their constitutional right to vote," Neubauer said. "This is wholly unacceptable in a well-functioning democracy. It must never happen again.

"We forge ahead together in the fight for our democracy," Neubauer continued. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

