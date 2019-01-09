MADISON — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has been appointed to six State Assembly committees and is the ranking member of the Science and Technology Committee.
"I look forward to working on new, innovative solutions to grow a sustainable economy and healthy families in Wisconsin," Neubauer said. "We need long-term plans that emphasize sustainable economic growth for our communities, and these committees are where that planning begins."
Before getting involved in politics, Neubauer was the director of the nonprofit Fossil Fuel Divestment Student Network, now called the Sunrise Movement, focusing on environmental issues. With a 12-person staff and a $300,000 budget, Neubauer said the organization supported college students “from all over the country” working on environmental issues.
Neubauer ran on environmental issues during her first campaign in 2017 to fill the seat of her predecessor, now Racine Mayor Cory Mason.
In 2018, Neubauer won re-election running unopposed and plans to continue to work on environmental issues.
“I am so honored to lead my fellow Assembly Democrats with the Science and Technology Committee for the next two years,” she said. “We need to work together to ensure effective oversight and adequate support for new technologies and industries as Wisconsin looks to grow family-supporting jobs in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and technology manufacturing."
Neubauer was also appointed to committees on environment, transportation, international affairs and commerce, jobs and the economy, and the Committee on Public Benefit Reform.
“Each of these committees focuses on a different area where we can support local Wisconsin industries and families,” Neubauer said.
