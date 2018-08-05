Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — State Reps. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, will host a town hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Reps. Neubauer and Barca invite the community to a discussion about the 2017-18 legislative session and what they and their colleagues plan to propose in the upcoming session.

Remarks will focus on issues including transportation and infrastructure, K-12 education and gun safety. Community members are invited to come with questions, comments, and proposals to be shared throughout the presentation and during a community discussion following the legislators’ remarks.

For more information, contact Neubauer’s office at 608-237-9166.

