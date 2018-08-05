RACINE — State Reps. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, will host a town hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Reps. Neubauer and Barca invite the community to a discussion about the 2017-18 legislative session and what they and their colleagues plan to propose in the upcoming session.
Remarks will focus on issues including transportation and infrastructure, K-12 education and gun safety. Community members are invited to come with questions, comments, and proposals to be shared throughout the presentation and during a community discussion following the legislators’ remarks.
For more information, contact Neubauer’s office at 608-237-9166.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Lots of good news for Ms. Neubauer and Mr. Barca to share with their constituents. Lowest unemployment rates for women and minorities in decades. Plenty of jobs for those who are seeking work thanks not only to the Foxconn development but also due to many new employers flocking to Racine County. Taxes stable in in most cases lower. Racine reports the crime rate is decreasing. Things are booming in SE Wisconsin and hopefully Pete and Greta will put their usual partisan politics aside and work hard to really accomplish positive change for Racine and the citizens they represent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.