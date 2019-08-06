RACINE — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, are scheduled to host drop-in open office hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., on the second floor in the teen reading area.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Contact Neubauer’s office at 608-237-9166 or Wirch’s office at 608-267-8979 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.