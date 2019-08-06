{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, are scheduled to host drop-in open office hours from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., on the second floor in the teen reading area. 

Contact Neubauer’s office at 608-237-9166 or Wirch’s office at 608-267-8979 with any questions.

