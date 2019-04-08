Try 3 months for $3
Sweet deal for Burlington businesses

To show its appreciation to the city’s corporate community, Nestle will sell candy by the case to businesses from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 113 E. Chestnut St.

BURLINGTON — The annual Nestle Chocolate bulk product sale is set from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 113 E. Chestnut St., while supplies last.

Chocolatefest is an extremely popular event in the Burlington community and draws tourism and travel spending to the community. The Burlington chamber has been fortunate to work with Nestle USA making assorted chocolate products available by the case for businesses to use during ChocolateFest and to extend a sweet treat to customers.

The following products will be available Tuesday at the chamber:

Morsels, semi sweet (24 bags /12 ounces), $40.

100 Grand bars (6 pack /24 2.8 oz. bars), $40.

Nestle Crunch (25 pound bulk package of minis), $40.

Raisinets (15/3.5 oz box), $10 or three for $20.

Buncha Crunch (Eight/ 8 oz. bags), $10.

No pre-orders will be taken. All payments must be paid in cash or check, and made out to the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce. Tax is already included in the price.

