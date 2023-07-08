BURLINGTON — As Nestlé nears completion of a historic plant modernization, officials are embarking on more upgrades that will raise the company’s investment in its Burlington production facility to $120 million.

The global food giant has transformed the 57-year-old plant at 637 S. Pine St. from production of Nestlé Crunch bars and other candy classics to its popular refrigerated cookie dough products.

While that estimated $70 million expansion and remodeling wraps up, Nestlé has launched additional improvements to administrative and employee spaces, including cafeterias, locker rooms and conference rooms.

Once the latest facility upgrades are completed by 2026, company officials estimate that the Burlington operation will have received a $120 million makeover, solidifying the plant’s place of importance in the corporation.

Plant manager Michael Elsbury said previous uncertainties about the future have faded, and the Burlington operation has been reinvigorated. With about 150 new jobs created, employment now stands at 450.

“These investments provide a new future for the site for generations to come,” Elsbury said. “It is very exciting.”

The 520,000-square-foot factory opened in 1966 and has been such a prominent Burlington presence that the city for years billed itself “Chocolate City U.S.A.” Surrounding neighborhoods basked in the sweet aroma of chocolate, as workers churned out such candy favorites as 100 Grand Bars, Buncha Crunch and Raisinets.

Nestlé, however, sold its confectionary business in 2018 to an Italian company for $2.8 billion. The Burlington plant remained with Nestlé, but its future grew murky.

Public tours of the Pine Street operation ceased, and Burlington city officials dropped the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan.

The Switzerland-based corporation’s decision to modernize the plant has re-established Burlington as a center of refrigerated cookie dough production. Work being shifted from a plant in Danville, Virginia, takes place alongside ongoing production of chocolate chip morsels, cocoa powder and other basic materials.

It is the largest retooling of Burlington’s facility since it opened.

Rachel Loutsios, head of marketing and strategy for Bakery Sweets, the division that includes cookie dough, said the Burlington factory has been an asset to Nestlé USA for more than 50 years.

“Our recent investment to bring refrigerated cookie dough to Burlington,” Loutsios said, “will enable both the factory and the Nestlé Toll House brand to succeed well into the future.”

Nestlé retiree Joan Grochowski of Burlington said she appreciates seeing the facility re-emerge with a show of confidence from the company that the plant will continue serving employees and their families in the area.

Grochowski, who devoted 33 years to the plant before retiring in 2006, was among a group of retirees invited by Nestle management recently to tour the modernized plant, although she was unable to join the tour.

“It was always a good place to work,” she said. “I’m glad it’s staying.”

Work that began in 2021 includes a 7,700-square-foot addition, 65-foot storage tanks and new truck docks, unloading areas and warehouse space. Plans submitted to the city also called for new areas for vanilla storage, flour and sugar dehumidifying, bulk ingredient mixing and finished product cooling.

The result is four new production lines dedicated to Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough. The first cookie dough rolled out on April 26, and three of the lines are now operational, with the fourth to be activated soon.

Nestlé at the outset projected that it would spend $24 million on demolition and expansion, plus $46 million in equipment upgrades.

Officials said about half of the 520,000-square-foot factory has been involved in the modernization, and that 70 new pieces of equipment were installed just for the cookie dough process.

Elsbury said the conversion involved removing the old candy-making operation and rebuilding that section of the plant from the dirt up.

“It is, in every sense, a new factory within an existing factory,” he said.

Burlington civic leaders are cheering the transformation of the 45-acre manufacturing site.

Stephen Quist, president of the Explore Burlington chamber of commerce, said having Nestlé recommit to the community by investing millions in the plant represents “a huge deal.”

“It shows their belief in Burlington,” he said.

Recounting the years when Nestlé candy bars were symbolic of Burlington, Quist said the new cookie dough products are starting to turn up at local events. People in the community, he said, seem to accept the factory’s new identity — and to appreciate one lingering reminder of the past.

“It still smells like chocolate,” he said. “I think people love it.”

As the factory modernization is winding down, Nestlé USA is embarking on a three-year project to renovate administrative and employee spaces within the plant.

Elsbury said the makeover will improve many spaces used regularly by employees. The Burlington workforce includes 65 employees who have been part of the plant for 20 years or more; five of them have worked there more than 40 years.

The employees are energized, Elsbury said, not only because they are learning new skills in cookie dough production, but because the facility itself is changing so dramatically.

A new company store and visitor entrance are also part of the current plan. While the factory is not reopening for public tours, Elsbury said that will likely be up for discussion once the remodeling work is complete in 2026.

For now, he said, employees and managers are focused on making cookie dough and mastering the new plant operation.

“We’ve got to get really good at that first,” he said. “We get better every single day.”

